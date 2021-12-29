Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after thrashing of Washington

While the Dallas Cowboys have moved on from their obliteration of the Washington Football Team and are now squarely focused on the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL has a few clerical things to take care of before they officially turn the page towards Week 17.

Among these to-dos are announcing the Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for each conference. Obviously these are players who had stand out performances during their games last week, and as the Cowboys vanquished a division rival in primetime, it made sense for them to be among those highlighted.

Prescott entered Sunday night in the middle of what could be termed a slump and emerged from it in prime form throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns, one of them to Terence Steele of all people. What’s more is he used his legs as a runner in ways that reminded us of pre-2021 Prescott (we all obviously understand his hesitation there) to help keep the offense moving at an efficient pace.

The Cowboys went undefeated in the month of December and did so in large part to their defense rising to the occasion and turning into one of the more elite groups throughout the league. If the offense is truly going to play anything close to how they did on Sunday night then we are looking at a very complete overall team entering the playoffs which is very exciting to say the least.

Congratulations to Dak Prescott.