Cowboys vs. Cardinals first injury report: Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence limited

The Cowboys and the Cardinals injury report is ready for viewing.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v&nbsp;Chicago Bears Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys head into Week 17 of the season against the Arizona Cardinals in a relatively healthy state. So far there have been no major injuries reported from the Washington game, and the Cowboys are getting some key players back from the COVID list. Both safety Malik Hooker and defensive tackle Trysten Hill returned to practice today.

Additionally, the Cowboys have opened the 21-day window on the return of wide receiver Noah Brown who has been on injured reserve with a groin problem.

And the Cowboys could be getting Tyron Smith back as he has started to practice. It was a light practice today and Smith was limited. He was joined on the limited list by DeMarcus Lawrence (a precautionary move) and Malik Turner.

The Cowboys also added linebacker Devante Bond to the roster because Francis Bernard is on the COVID list and they needed a fifth linebacker. Bond has been in the league since 2016 and played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears. He has six career starts among 34 games played.

In other good injury news, Ezekiel Elliott is feeling a lot better with his knee,

The full injury report.

