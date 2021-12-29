Report: Dan Quinn will not interview with Jaguars for their head coach job in two week window

The Dallas Cowboys are NFC East Champions and one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. As is usually the case for them, they are being talked about by a lot of people, and we know they are the subject of interest from other teams in the league.

The NFL is a copycat league and generally when one team starts to do something well, a lot of others look to get themselves some of that special sauce which often involves taking one of the chefs charged with creating it. It came as no surprise when Tuesday brought a report that Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore were among those who the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to interview to potentially be their new head coach. This is common for successful teams.

Quinn is someone who has been a head coach before and taken the team he led to the Super Bowl (we don’t have to get into the rest) so it makes sense for a franchise to look to him as someone who could bring in a positive culture. While Quinn may return to the post of head coach for a team at some point, in the perhaps near future, he is at the very least partly delaying the process. On Wednesday it was reported that he will not be interviewing with Jacksonville in the two-week window that he would be allowed to do so.

Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for their HC job during the two-week window in which HC interviews are allowed, per source. Jaguars requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

The window in question is obviously one that Dan Quinn is going to be busy during as the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a playoff run. It is certainly admirable that he would consciously choose not to take an interview for a head coaching job during this time frame as it shows the level of commitment that he wants to give his current team in their current season.

Of course, Dan Quinn is a smart guy and knows that he will likely have other opportunities to interview as a head coach and perhaps is not totally enamored with the position being at the helm of the Jaguars (who would be?). Whatever the case. it is at the very least somewhat heartwarming to see Quinn remove himself from consideration, for now, for the purposes of the Cowboys’ greater good.