Dak Watch Week 13 [video breakdown]: A night in the bayou

Ultimately, as a wise head coach once said, you play to win the game.

The Dallas Cowboys did just that on Thursday night, in a hard-fought 27-17 road win over the New Orleans Saints. The victory came largely on the back of the Dallas defense, as that unit intercepted quarterback Taysom Hill four times, returning one for a touchdown, and stymied the Saints’ offense throughout the evening.

However, this is Dak Watch. Here we dive into quarterback Dak Prescott each week. Prescott completed 26 of 40 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In this breakdown we’ll dive into 12 plays from Thursday night to highlight what worked, and what went wrong.

Thankfully for Prescott and the Cowboys, they now enjoy a few extra days off as they prepare for the stretch run. Oh, and they still have that defense, which looks like it will terrorize opposing passers during the drive to the post-season.