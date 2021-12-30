2021 NFL Week 17 Dallas Cowboys Fan Rooting Guide: It is time for Kirk Cousins to be the hero

When it comes to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season, there is a lot that is going to happen. Four of the eight divisions have crowned winners, but as an indication as to how crazy things have been consider that only the Kansas City Chiefs have even clinched a playoff spot in the AFC.

Our focus is obviously in the NFC, though, as we are looking to see the Dallas Cowboys secure the conference’s top seed. In order for them to do that they need to win out and pick up at least one loss by the Green Bay Packers which means that we are rooting like crazy for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Just because our top non-Cowboys focus is the Vikings does not mean that we are not rooting for anything else. We obviously want to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose but since it is unlikely that they will, we would like to see the Los Angeles Rams win out to keep the three-way tie going so that Dallas is at the very least the conference’s number two seed.

You will note that we are also rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers this week which has to do with potentially setting up a scenario where the Eagles clinch a playoff berth this week and therefore having nothing to play for next week which could lead to them lying down in a game that Dallas needs to win in order to secure the top seed. That would be ideal. We fleshed out the logic behind all of that right here. Also a reminder that we are rooting for the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts so as to worsen the picks that Philly is getting from them. The New York Giants also hold Chicago’s first-rounder so we would normally root for them, but the Bears happen to be playing the Giants this week.

Relying on Kirk Cousins is a dangerous thing, but thankfully the Cowboys’ playoff hopes as a whole aren’t resting on his ability to deliver (in primetime no less). A Vikings win would be an incredible way to start the New Year!