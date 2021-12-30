 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboy analytics roundup: Is Dallas the best team in the NFL?

The Cowboys are certainly performing like one of the very best right now.

By David Howman
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Any time that an NFL team drops a 50-burger on a division rival - let alone a team that won the division just a year ago - it’s perfectly normal to start wondering if there’s any team better than them. That’s the case for the Cowboys, whose 56-14 demolition of the Washington Football Team has them shooting up plenty of power rankings.

But it’s not just the subjective power rankings they’re rising on, as Dallas is seeing many of their analytics rankings go up as well. They’ve been steadily climbing in a number of categories already, but the Sunday Night Massacre has understandably moved the needle a bit more. Let’s take a look.

Cowboys Efficiency at a Glance

﻿ DVOA DVOA Rank DVOA Rank Previous Week Weighted DVOA Weighted DVOA Rank
﻿ DVOA DVOA Rank DVOA Rank Previous Week Weighted DVOA Weighted DVOA Rank
Offense 10.6% 8th 8th 6.0% 10th
Defense -16.6% 1st 3rd -21.1% 1st
Special Teams 2.9% 4th 4th 5.4% 4th
Overall 30.0% 1st 2nd 32.5% 1st

How’s the view from the top, Cowboys fans? Dallas has now supplanted the Buccaneers as the number one team in total DVOA, placing the Cowboys as the league’s most efficient all-around team. They’re only ahead by a small margin, but hold a much larger lead in weighted DVOA, suggesting that, in recent weeks, the Cowboys have been head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL.

Part of what helped Dallas leap frog Tampa Bay is how complete the team is. They’re one of two teams to rank inside the top ten in DVOA on offense, defense, and special teams. They’ve held that claim for a few weeks now, but were joined this week by the Rams, who moved past the Cardinals in the NFC West race this weekend.

NFL team tiers, Weeks 1-16 courtesy of rbsdm.com

Speaking of the Cardinals, the Cowboys moved into a near-tie with their upcoming opponent in the EPA-based team tiers. Arizona is doing slightly better on offense while Dallas is doing slightly better on defense. This also moves the Cowboys into the top tier for the first time in a while, reflecting how well this team is playing right now.

Offense

Cowboys Offensive Efficiency

﻿ Grade Rank
﻿ Grade Rank
Offensive DVOA 10.6% 8th
Pass DVOA 26.9% 7th
Run DVOA -4.2% 16th

Rumors of the Cowboys offense’s demise were greatly exaggerated, as it turns out. It’s true that things were subpar for a few weeks, but after stealthily improved performances against Washington and the Giants on the road, Kellen Moore’s group came roaring back to life on Sunday.

They remain at eighth in the DVOA rankings, but saw their actual grade jump from 8.5% to 10.6%, a pretty considerable improvement. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, both looking healthier than they were even a week ago, played well and the receiving corps found a perfect rhythm with Dak Prescott now that they’re all playing together again. Speaking of Dak...

Dak Prescott’s Efficiency

﻿ Grade Rank
﻿ Grade Rank
QBR 48.9 17th
EPA 66.7 12th
CPOE 2.5 5th
DVOA 16.3% 6th
DYAR 1043 5th

Prescott played lights out on Sunday in front of a nationally televised audience, reminding everyone of how deadly he can be when locked in. For the first time in a while, Prescott was able to take shots down the field again, finishing with the most intended air yards this week and the fifth-most completed air yards.

On the season, Prescott saw his value-based metrics (DVOA and DYAR) and accuracy (CPOE) all increased by a meaningful margin, while he also posted gains in QBR and EPA. All in all, it was the exact type of game that Prescott - and the offense as a whole - needed to show the rest of the league.

Cowboys Offensive Line Efficiency

﻿ Grade Rank
﻿ Grade Rank
Adjusted Line Yards 4.85 3rd
RB Yards 4.65 4th
Adjusted Sack Rate 5.7% 11th
Pass Block Win Rate 58% 23rd
Run Block Win Rate 72% 7th

The offensive line was noticeably better last week with Connor Williams back in the starting lineup, and they arguably had their best performance of the last two months this week. The fact that it came without Tyron Smith is even more encouraging.

Smith also ranks seventh among all tackles in run block win rate even though he hasn’t played in the last two games. Center Tyler Biadasz is sixth among all centers in run block win rate, and popped off the screen Sunday with his hustle late in the game when things had already been decided for a while.

Defense

Cowboys Defensive Efficiency

﻿ Grade Rank
﻿ Grade Rank
Defensive DVOA -16.6% 1st
Pass Defense DVOA -22.6% 1st
Run Defense DVOA -7.1% 19th
Pass Rush Win Rate 42% 13th
Run Stop Win Rate 31% 14th

As impressive as the Cowboys offense was on Sunday, the defense was equally great. Apart from two drives, they locked down the Football Team in every way imaginable. The second scoring drive came to fruition in large part because Dan Quinn pulled most of his starters by that point.

As a result, Dallas now sits alone at the top in defensive DVOA, mirroring their top-ranked pass defense. Everything seems to be clicking for this group, which is why it’s no surprise to see Quinn getting head coach interview requests alongside Kellen Moore.

Cowboys Pass Coverage

﻿ Targets Completions Completion Rate Passer Rating Allowed ADOT When Targeted Air Yards Allowed Yards After Catch
﻿ Targets Completions Completion Rate Passer Rating Allowed ADOT When Targeted Air Yards Allowed Yards After Catch
Trevon Diggs 99 52 52.5% 55.6 10.0 449 404
Anthony Brown 113 61 54.0% 76.8 12.0 477 309
Jourdan Lewis 68 45 66.2% 90.0 8.2 316 278
Kelvin Joseph 8 1 12.5% 39.6 10.4 0 0
Jayron Kearse 62 38 61.3% 78.0 6.9 174 235
Damontae Kazee 24 13 54.2% 87.7 13.7 135 70
Malik Hooker 21 12 57.1% 84.8 10.7 47 70
Donovan Wilson 6 2 33.3% 47.2 9.3 16 9
Keanu Neal 36 29 80.6% 97.3 3.6 96 169
Leighton Vander Esch 31 22 71.0% 92.8 1.6 21 214
Micah Parsons 33 20 60.6% 73.0 3.7 43 119

Let’s talk about Kelvin Joseph, since he made his first career start Sunday. Considering that Joseph found out he’d be doing so with only a few days to prepare, the rookie played out of his mind. Joseph was targeted five times in the game and yielded zero completions, resulting in a 39.6 passer rating allowed on an average depth of target of 6.2 yards. Jayron Kearse (three targets) was the only other Cowboy to not allow a completion in this one.

Joseph played on the outside, which meant Anthony Brown slid inside to the slot to replace Jourdan Lewis. Brown had another great game, which has prompted some to suggest Dallas keep Joseph outside and roll with Brown in the slot going forward. There’s nothing that either player has done to argue this is a bad idea, but Joseph’s sample size is very small, while Lewis has played elite football out of the slot this year:

Finally, a quick shoutout to Trevon Diggs. He tied Everson Walls’ franchise interception record, which is impressive, but he also recorded another game shutting down Terry McLaurin. For all of the “boom or bust” labels Diggs has been getting this year, he’s been dominant against one of the best young receivers in the game in two contests this year:

