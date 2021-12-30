 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. Cardinals second injury report: Quinton Bohanna misses practice with illness

The latest updates on the health of the Cowboys as they prepare for the Cardinals.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: OCT 17 Cowboys at Patriots Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals, both teams are going through weekly practices. And that also means weekly injury reports. Fortunately for the Cowboys, they are looking as healthy as can be given the time of year and COVID.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna missed practice with an unspecified illness, the only active roster player to be out today.

Left tackle Tyron Smith was able to practice for a second day in a row, even though he was limited. All signs are point to him being able to participate on Sunday.

DeMarcus Lawrence was also limited as a precaution for his foot.

The full injury report for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will also get back slot corner Jourdan Lewis. He was on the COVID list last week forcing second-round rookie corner Kelvin Joseph into the rotation while Anthony Brown moved to the slot. Joseph will likely head back to special teams although he may get some limited run on defense considering how well he played last Sunday.

Here is the latest on the Cowboys COVID situation.

