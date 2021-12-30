Cowboys vs. Cardinals second injury report: Quinton Bohanna misses practice with illness

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals, both teams are going through weekly practices. And that also means weekly injury reports. Fortunately for the Cowboys, they are looking as healthy as can be given the time of year and COVID.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna missed practice with an unspecified illness, the only active roster player to be out today.

Left tackle Tyron Smith was able to practice for a second day in a row, even though he was limited. All signs are point to him being able to participate on Sunday.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) is expected to see a “full dose” of reps in today’s practice, coach Mike McCarthy said. Smith on track to return this Sunday vs. Cardinals. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2021

DeMarcus Lawrence was also limited as a precaution for his foot.

The full injury report for the Cowboys.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) a limited participant in practice today. NT Quinton Bohanna (illness) was the only player on active roster not to practice. DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) also limited. His normal workload in recent weeks. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2021

The Cowboys will also get back slot corner Jourdan Lewis. He was on the COVID list last week forcing second-round rookie corner Kelvin Joseph into the rotation while Anthony Brown moved to the slot. Joseph will likely head back to special teams although he may get some limited run on defense considering how well he played last Sunday.

Cowboys nickel CB Jourdan Lewis returned to practice today. He missed one game while on Reserve/COVID-19. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2021

Here is the latest on the Cowboys COVID situation.