Cowboys news: There’s no place like home for Dallas in 2021

The Cowboys are one of the leagues best teams when playing at home, and is all the more reason to give everything they have to trying to secure that number one seed.

Feel free to take this opportunity to call me an idiot. Homefield advantage is one of the oldest and most obvious advantages in football. The Green Bay Packers have built a myth around the difficulty of playing in the elements at Lambeau Field. Every major college football program in the country is in an arms race to build a bigger stadium because of the impact that 100,000 screaming fans can have on a visiting opponent. That’s all well and good, but in my nine years covering this team I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Cowboys squad that thrives off its home field the way this one does. Go back through recent history and take a look. It’s ironic that the 2014 Cowboys saw their season come to an end on the road at Lambeau, because they were road warriors that year. That team went a measly 4-4 at AT&T Stadium, but morphed into something different on the road, where they went a perfect 8-0 up until that heartbreaker in Green Bay. The 2016 Cowboys, to put it simply, just beat everyone. The New York Giants famously were the only team on their schedule that could figure them out. They beat everyone else, home and away, up until a Week 17 loss in Philadelphia in which they sat most of their star players. It’s hard to judge the 2018 team, because I don’t think I’ve ever covered a team that transformed so much from one half of the season to the other. From the time they traded for Amari Cooper until they were eliminated in the playoffs, the Cowboys went 8-3 and it didn’t seem to matter where they played. You also got the sense that, regardless what happened, they were too flawed of a team to beat the NFC’s elite that year.

A Cowboys great is now one step closer to being enshrined as one of the games all time greats in Canton, OH.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that former Dallas Cowboys linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Zach Thomas were two of 15 finalists for it 2022 class on new inductees. After the COVID-19 pandemic put enshrinement ceremonies on pause for a year, the Cowboys had three former members of the organization — Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris — make their way into the Hall in August during the celebration for the classes of 2020 and 2021. Ware could be the next Cowboys great to get the call. Ware was one of seven first-time eligible players in this year’s class of 26 modern day semifinalists that were announced just over a month ago.

Add this to the long list of accolades Micah Parsons has already accumulated and will continue to do so as the year goes on.

Maybe Micah Parsons should have asked Santa to bring him a bigger trophy case for Christmas. The Cowboys rookie has been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for December, making it two months in a row that the first-year phenom has been so honored. That’s half the season so far. According to the team website, Parsons is the first rookie in franchise history to win the award twice in one season. Nick Eatman points out that Parsons won Rookie of the Week accolades in Weeks 8, 10, and 14; he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Week for the win over the Vikings on Oct. 31. December was a particularly good month for the first-round draft pick, as Parsons racked up 12 tackles, four quarterback sacks, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble… mostly from the linebacker position. His brilliant play on defense was a huge factor in Dallas going 4-0 over the month.

Get caught up on the latest injury news as it pertains to the Cowboys and their upcoming opponent.

The injuries keep piling on for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Nine players were either missing from practice or were limited participants due to injury on Thursday. Running back James Conner missed practice for the second straight day due to the heel injury that kept him out of Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Conner was initially seen on Thursday participating in warmups. Cardinals’ James Conner, Rondale Moore likely game-day decisions vs. Dallas Arizona Cardinals activate P Andy Lee off of COVID-19 list Cardinals sign CBs Isaiah Johnson, Nate Brooks to practice squad Safety Budda Baker was a surprise addition to the list on Wednesday with a ribs injury but was upgraded to limited on Thursday after not practicing the day before.

This offense is beginning to look like what we all thought they could be, and it may be coming at the perfect time.

The Dallas Cowboys are playing their best ball of the year. Peaking just before the playoffs is exactly what successful postseason teams tend to do. It’s what we’ve been hoping and praying for all season and it’s exactly what appears to be happening right now. The Dallas Cowboys just scored 56 points on their rival, won the NFC East, are riding a four-game winning streak, and currently holds the # 2 seed in the playoff picture. What better way to close out the season on a high note than with back-to-back wins over a struggling Cardinals team and then ending the playoffs hopes of the Eagles. Hopefully, the win over WFT is a foreshadow of good things to come. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys are healthy and clicking on all cylinders. That is a scary combination for the rest of the NFL. Dallas can achieve all of these feats easily because they are finally clicking on all cylinders. After absolutely obliterating Washington Football Team in prime time, the Cowboys showed everyone what their capabilities are when the offense and defense are healthy and playing at a high level. Cowboys Nation has waited all season to see what their favorite team would look like it when it was fully loaded with its star players-especially at home against a common foe. Like I stated in my article last week, the Dallas Cowboys had yet to play a complete game yet on both sides of the ball because of various injuries/Covid-19 to players and coaches alike. Yet, Dallas still had a wonderful 10-4 record.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : CowboysCast with Bobby Belt

: CowboysCast with Bobby Belt Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: Jersey Boyz with Dave Sturchio, Bret Ernst, and Keith Ernst

We also offer daily episodes of Dallas Cowboys Roundup where we give you that day’s latest headlines so that you always stay caught up. Consider it an audio version of the links, and every episode is 10 minutes or less so you can catch up in a hurry.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.