Cowboys vs. Cardinals final injury report: Tyron Smith will play, Quinton Bohanna on COVID list

It’s New Year’s Eve, and while plenty of people are off work today, the NFL keeps humming along. The Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals are both preparing for their Sunday afternoon game, and on Fridays they release an official injury report with designations for injured players.

Fortunately for Dallas, the list is very short for this time of the year, and this week carries no designations.

Cowboys getting healthy at the right time. Dallas doesn’t have a single injury status designation for Sunday’s game. Everyone on the active roster is expected to play pic.twitter.com/vF7imfwvJH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 31, 2021

Tyron Smith will return to his normal left tackle spot. That is big news for the Cowboys as Chandler Jones awaits on Sunday.

After two practices, Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) remains on track to start Sunday vs. Cardinals, coach Mike McCarthy said. He missed the previous two games. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 31, 2021

DeMarcus Lawrence is a go after being limited in practice, which will likely be the case for a while. No reason to risk his foot more than necessary.

The Cowboys will be without defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna who has tested positive for COVID. He missed practice yesterday with an unspecified illness, which is now termed as COVID.

The Cowboys are in remarkable health for Week 17.