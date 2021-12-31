 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. Cardinals final injury report: Tyron Smith will play, Quinton Bohanna on COVID list

The Cowboys are in great health as they head into the Cardinals game.

By Dave Halprin
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It’s New Year’s Eve, and while plenty of people are off work today, the NFL keeps humming along. The Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals are both preparing for their Sunday afternoon game, and on Fridays they release an official injury report with designations for injured players.

Fortunately for Dallas, the list is very short for this time of the year, and this week carries no designations.

Tyron Smith will return to his normal left tackle spot. That is big news for the Cowboys as Chandler Jones awaits on Sunday.

DeMarcus Lawrence is a go after being limited in practice, which will likely be the case for a while. No reason to risk his foot more than necessary.

The Cowboys will be without defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna who has tested positive for COVID. He missed practice yesterday with an unspecified illness, which is now termed as COVID.

The Cowboys are in remarkable health for Week 17.

