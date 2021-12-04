Cowboys at Saints: The good, the bad, and ugly from Week 13

When it comes to the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Week 13 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, there’s no end to possibilities for each. The Cowboys may have walked away with the 27-17 victory, but they didn’t do it as easily as many of us were hoping. A win is a win though, and that’s all that really matters in the end.

THE GOOD - Getting the “W”

The Week 13 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints wasn’t necessarily a “must win”, but it was a much-needed one nonetheless. After losing three of their last four games prior to this matchup, the Cowboys definitely needed this victory to get things back on track. That’s especially true considering that four out of the next five games are against division rivals. Hopefully this victory is the spark that reignites them into becoming the team we saw in the first half of the 2021 season.

THE BAD - Kellen Moore and the Cowboys offense

The Dallas Cowboys were fortunate to escape with the “W” Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. Offensively, things are still out of sorts and it’s not just because of the underperforming talent and execution on the field. While the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys offense shoulders the majority of the blame, Kellen Moore also shares a large part of the lack of production. Whether it’s his game plan or play-calling, he’s not having nearly the type of impact he had earlier in the year when Dallas was enjoying a six-game win streak.

THE UGLY - Defense. Defense. Defense.

Make no mistake, it was the Dallas Cowboys defense that was the difference-maker in this Week 13 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. It wasn’t pretty considering they gave up over 400 yards to Taysom Hill and the Saints offense, but they also created four turnovers, which ultimately helped seal the victory for the Cowboys. They still have plenty of things to work on, particularly their tackling, but defensively it’s not that far of a stretch to say they are performing better on that side of the ball right now than they are on the offensive side.