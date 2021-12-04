College football Week 14 TV schedule preview & live discussion

Week 14 of the NCAA football season is here and if any team is going to make a move for the College Football Playoffs, they need to do it now. Before the games begin, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, and Cincinnati are in. But that could all change after this Saturday of conference championship games.

Let’s take a look at some of the meaningful games on the TV schedule.

At 12:00 PM ET on ABC, #9 Baylor and #5 Oklahoma State play. OK State is looking to win, then have an upset among the top four so they can slide into the CFP picture.

At 4:00 PM ET, the monster game will be played on CBS. #1 Georgia takes on #3 Alabama. If Alabama loses, they could fall out of the CFP, but Georgia is probably a lock either way the score goes. At the same time, #4 Cincinnati needs to hold off #21 Houston to stay in the CFP. That game is on ABC.

At 8:00 PM ET on FOX, #2 Michigan looks to stay in the CFP by beating #13 Iowa.

(Notre Dame is idle as an independent, but are a long shot to creep in if there are some upsets among the top four)

You can check out the full Week 14 schedule here, and see the TV schedule in more detail here.

This is an open thread for game chat.