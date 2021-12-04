Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Saints: “Micah Parsons is a bad man.”

Here’s your chance to relive what fans of other NFL teams were thinking while they were watching the Cowboys outlast the Saints - via the comments made by those fans while watching the game.
Follow along as the drama unfolded on Thursday and the game inched towards its inevitable conclusion.
It’s always good to get a perspective from outside of the bubble, and this will give us all a glimpse at how other fans view the Cowboys. Thanks goodness for a victory, otherwise it wouldn’t be so fun to go through all of these comments about the Cowboys.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Dolphins
|Cow (people of unspecified gender identity to be determined at a later date) 32 - Saints 17 - book it, don't book it. . . . . don't care
|holland182 |19:30 EDT
|Lions
|We need the Cowboys to beat the Saints, then we can win the Super Bowl if things go right. Hang in there folks. 6-10-1
|1951LION |20:04 EDT
|Saints
|I have a feeling the Saints pull this one off. I have no logic to back up this feeling.
|snapp44 |20:06 EDT
|Packers
|Dallas should win this one. The Saints are really beat up. But their defense is still good and I don't like to bet against Sean Payton.
|positivebob |20:10 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Saints
|Well that was our most product opening drive in a while at least.
|Mr. Mango |20:26 EDT
|NO Punts
|DAL Punts
|Saints
|We have to be able to run the ball..somehow. Don't ask me how.
|whatwasthat |20:35 EDT
|Saints
|Taysom doesn't look at all rusty or uncomfortable. Not bad!
|Aaron90 |20:39 EDT
|Saints
|Hey, is that Dan Quin? We got this for sure!
|snapp44 |20:40 EDT
|(7:56) NO 56 yard field goal is No Good
|Saints
|Not even close smh.
|Mr. Mango |20:40 EDT
|Saints
|LMAO...Who thought he would make it?
|ZipCode70816 |20:40 EDT
|WFT
|If the defense doesn't hold, that FG try was stupid imho.
|Czechurself |20:41 EDT
|Saints
|Was there anyone who gave him better than a 10% chance on that kick?
|Phantom_Floyd |20:41 EDT
|Saints
|Payton is coaching like he knows everything has to break perfectly to steal a win.
|Biddy44 |20:44 EDT
|(5:15) 4th & 2 at NO 34: D.Prescott pass incomplete to C.Lamb. Turnover on downs
|Saints
|Ha ha, covid Cowboys.
|metryman |20:46 EDT
|Saints
|That's the Quinn I know.
|snapp44 |20:46 EDT
|WFT
|Micah Parsons is the player I thought Chase Young was gonna be.
|Teflong Dong1 |20:47 EDT
|Steelers
|Is Taysom Hill an actual QB? I thought he was a TE who could throw a little.
|Toronto Steeler Fan |20:50 EDT
|Saints
|Is Aikman Taysom's dad or something? The excuses for him he is making.
|Franman1018 |20:51 EDT
|NO Punts
|Saints
|I'm thinking Dallas will score this drive.
|ZipCode70816 |20:51 EDT
|Saints
|Their d-line is dominating our o-line…no surprise there.
|Biddy44 |20:53 EDT
|(3:00) D.Prescott pass to A.Cooper to NO 36 for 41 yards
|Saints
|Welp
|Mr. Mango |20:55 EDT
|Saints
|Woo what a play by the Cowboys.
|Aaron90 |20:55 EDT
|(1:51) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to NO 1 for 33 yards
|(0:59) D.Prescott pass to M.Gallup for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys 7 - Saints 0
|Eagles
|That's a nice catch by Gallup.
|South Dakota Eagle |20:58 EDT
|Saints
|Can we please have one of their WRs
|Mr. Mango |20:58 EDT
|Saints
|This is why you draft receivaaaahs!
|Aaron90 |20:58 EDT
|Eagles
|Sucks that Gallup is the 3rd Dallas WR and is better than all the Eagles WRs except for maaaaybe Smith.
|David Okinsky |21:00 EDT
|Saints
|Yet another quarter with no Saints score.
|mjxs |21:04 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Saints
|7-7 coming up.
|Oreck Vincent |21:09 EDT
|(13:02) T.Hill pass to L.Humphrey for 24 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 7 - Saints 7
|Saints
|TD!!!!!! Humphrey!!!
|wcoyote |21:09 EDT
|Saints
|We’re going to win this game. Unless this championship defense can’t stop them.
|Oreck Vincent |21:11 EDT
|Falcons
|This is like watching Russia vs China. I want them both to lose!
|ATLFan57 |21:17 EDT
|Saints
|3rd and long....EYES CLOSED
|ZipCode70816 |21:17 EDT
|(9:09) G.Zuerlein 55 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 10 - Saints 7
|Saints
|Does that Kicker ever miss against us? SMH.
|Mr. Mango |21:19 EDT
|Saints
|We still going to win this game.
|Oreck Vincent |21:27 EDT
|NO Punts
|Saints
|The Saints need to bring some pressure on this 3rd down.
|Oreck Vincent |21:30 EDT
|Saints
|Nice job defense.
|ZipCode70816 |21:30 EDT
|Saints
|Nice sack!
|Mr. Mango |21:30 EDT
|Saints
|Sweet!
|wcoyote |21:30 EDT
|DAL Punts
|Saints
|We need a nice long drive here...
|ZipCode70816 |21:32 EDT
|Saints
|Feels like a miracle we're down only 3 (for now).
|Mr. Mango |21:34 EDT
|Saints
|I can see the future: 14-10.
|Oreck Vincent |21:36 EDT
|(2:28) T.Hill pass deep left INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL 5
|Saints
|Bruh.
|Mr. Mango |21:38 EDT
|Saints
|In...
|wcoyote |21:38 EDT
|Steelers
|Wow. What a fantastic interception
|3rivers6rings |21:39 EDT
|Saints
|Wow....that was an awesome pick...I hate to say it.
|ZipCode70816 |21:39 EDT
|Panthers
|Parsons is a freak of nature, wait until he settles in and get his instincts up to par in pass coverage.
|adam carter |21:40 EDT
|Saints
|Please sign Gallup in FA.
|Mr. Mango |21:40 EDT
|Saints
|Another team that has 3 receivers better than our best. We are not good.
|Biddy44 |21:40 EDT
|Eagles
|Those Dallas WR catches are unbelievable. Eagles just don’t have anyone that make these plays.
|EagleTruth |21:41 EDT
|Saints
|I gotta say those Cowboys sure do know how to get their feet down.
|ZipCode70816 |21:41 EDT
|Saints
|So this is what real NFL WRs look like? Cool.
|Phantom_Floyd |21:41 EDT
|Falcons
|In all seriousness, where the hell was this kind of defense when Dan Quinn was in Atlanta for 6 years?!
|ATLFan57 |21:43 EDT
|WFT
|Parsons going to be a MAJOR problem.
|Czechurself |21:45 EDT
|Saints
|Lamb is better at his position than ANY Saints player is at theirs. FO better step up its draft game ASAP.
|Aaron90 |21:46 EDT
|Seahawks
|Neither of these teams seem concerned about "establishing the run".
|uwhusky1991 |21:47 EDT
|Saints
|At least Hill didn’t throw a pick-six in this half? Looking for something positive, anything…
|mjxs |21:48 EDT
|Saints
|At least this game is a heck of a lot better than the last two...for sure. They don't look totally incompetent.
|ZipCode70816 |21:49 EDT
|Wait until the second half
|mjxs |21:49 EDT
|(0:04) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 13 - Saints 7
|Saints
|Whew only 3.
|wcoyote |21:52 EDT
|Saints
|Well, holding them to a FG is good.
|ZipCode70816 |21:52 EDT
|END Of HALF
|WFT
|Elliott looks so slow.
|LucasO |21:53 EDT
|Running through that Cabo Sand
|Czechurself |21:54 EDT
|Ewoks have short legs.
|Richard Marlowe |21:55 EDT
|Saints
|Actually, game has been pretty competitive..the Dallas skill players have just made several incredible catches/interceptions.
|whatwasthat |21:59 EDT
|Eagles
|Did I hear Gallup's available for next year?
|froggyluv |22:06 EDT
|Saints
|Does anyone else feel like Terry Bradshaw is a little past his prime?
|whatwasthat |22:06 EDT
|Third Quarter
|DAL Punts
|Saints
|Nice 3 and out Defense.
|ZipCode70816 |22:08 EDT
|Saints
|Dallas is getting their plays but the D is making them EARN everything. I like it.
|12tribes |22:09 EDT
|Eagles
|Moore looks like a Mormon!
|Dawk4life20 |22:13 EDT
|Saints
|I'm all for Hill running until they can stop him...This will open up the bomb play Payton wants so badly.
|ZipCode70816 |22:16 EDT
|Saints
|Damn...that was such a nice drive...until it wasn't.
|ZipCode70816 |22:18 EDT
|(8:31) NO field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 13 - Saints 10
|Saints
|The man can’t throw with that splint in his finger.
|mjxs |22:19 EDT
|Saints
|Keep in mind that this game would have been tied if we didn't miss that first kick.
|Oreck Vincent |22:19 EDT
|Giants
|Damn, Dak could eat breakfast behind that line.
|bullet4947 |22:20 EDT
|Saints
|One turnover game.
|wcoyote |22:22 EDT
|Eagles
|What is a linebacker?
|jeagles05 |22:25 EDT
|It’s when you’re in the grocery store and people send you to the back of the line.
|Greenboogerstastebetter |22:34 EDT
|DAL Punts
|Saints
|We're going to win this game.
|Oreck Vincent |22:25 EDT
|Saints
|Credit to the Saints, D and O are playing just well enough to give them a chance…unlike the past 2 games.
|Biddy44 |22:25 EDT
|PENALTY on NO-G.Griffin, Illegal Blindside Block
|Saints
|Drive killer.
|Mr. Mango |22:28 EDT
|Saints
|Punt because of the cheating ass Refs.
|Oreck Vincent |22:30 EDT
|Saints
|Can always count on the zebras to say, “not so fast” when things are looking up for the Saints.
|Phantom_Floyd |22:32 EDT
|NO Punts
|(3:55) T.Pollard left end for 58 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 20 - Saints 10
|WFT
|Yup, Pollard is better than Zeke.
|B&G Beatdown |22:36 EDT
|Saints
|DAMN...SMH
|ZipCode70816 |22:36 EDT
|Saints
|Game....
|wcoyote |22:36 EDT
|Saints
|Oh my God.
|Mr. Mango |22:36 EDT
|Saints
|Can someone, anyone tell me what Marcus Williams was doing there?
|Phantom_Floyd |22:36 EDT
|Saints
|Franchise tagged Marcus Williams is an even worse tackler than regular Marcus Williams.
|A_Brazil |22:37 EDT
|Saints
|That BS call against the Saints completely changed the game.
|Oreck Vincent |22:40 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|(15:00) T.Hill sacked at DAL 37 for -11 yards (M.Parsons)
|Seahawks
|Parsons is a bad man.
|Bad Order |22:47 EDT
|Seahawks
|Pollard going to be the Cowboys main RB in the near future.
|IceLake |22:47 EDT
|One the best one- two punches in the NFL.
|Bad Order |22:55 EDT
|Saints
|We can’t be this dumb.
|USMCSAINT1024 |22:47 EDT
|Saints
|Sean Payton out thinking himself again.
|Oreck Vincent |22:47 EDT
|Saints
|A long play action on a third and two? WTH?
|mjxs |22:48 EDT
|NO Punts
|(13:32) D.Prescott pass to C.Lamb to DAL 31 for 25 yards
|Saints
|These WRs are ridiculous.
|Mr. Mango |22:51 EDT
|Saints
|How the heck all these other receivers making those kind of catches?
|ZipCode70816 |22:51 EDT
|Giants
|Another big game for Parsons. Thinking back to the draft - if I’m not mistaken, he was available to us. But, someone decided to trade down and take a WR that is rarely on the field. That kind of decision making should get someone fired.
|ronrat2 |22:52 EDT
|It's making sick watching Parsons and knowing he could have been a Giant.
|Graymatter29 |23:20 EDT
|Don’t be fooled. The Giants would never have been smart enough to change his position from linebacker to defensive end
|OnceAGiantOnlyAGiant10 |23:35 EDT
|Raiders
|Why didn’t we draft Lamb??? Never listen to fans, GMs.
|rdesai.711 |22:52 EDT
|Saints
|I wish we just had ONE of these WRs
|Phantom_Floyd |22:52 EDT
|DAL Punts
|Saints
|The Saints time to win this game has passed. This is officially garbage time
|mjxs |22:56 EDT
|Saints
|Oh well… At least we got 3 quarters of decent play from our boys tonight. Way better than the past couple of games.
|ZipCode70816 |22:59 EDT
|NO Punts
|Saints
|Turnover time!!
|orndorf2 |23:00 EDT
|(8:17) D.Prescott pass intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED
|Saints
|Nice. Gotta capitalize.
|Mr. Mango |23:04 EDT
|Saints
|Thank God.
|Oreck Vincent |23:04 EDT
|Saints
|YES!!! There it is...Now we gotta get a TD off of it.
|ZipCode70816 |23:04 EDT
|Eagles
|Only funny thing about this is the Saints fall from grace.
|Kwahu |23:06 EDT
|(7:19) T.Hill sacked at DAL 44 for 0 yards (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence), RECOVERED by DAL.
|Saints
|OK...that's game.
|ZipCode70816 |23:07 EDT
|Saints
|Game.
|Mr. Mango |23:07 EDT
|Saints
|We just can’t tolerate success.
|Phantom_Floyd |23:07 EDT
|(7:19) Play was REVERSED. T.Hill pass incomplete
|Saints
|Forward pass.
|Oreck Vincent |23:08 EDT
|Saints
|A pass.
|orndorf2 |23:08 EDT
|Saints
|Clearly incomplete.
|Phantom_Floyd |23:08 EDT
|Saints
|Go for it.
|Oreck Vincent |23:10 EDT
|(7:12) 4th & 8: T.Hill pass to D.Harris to DAL 32 for 12 yards
|Saints
|Holy smokes we got it.
|Mr. Mango |23:10 EDT
|Saints
|WHEW...Really needed that after shooting ourselves in the foot 3 times.
|ZipCode70816 |23:10 EDT
|(6:32) T.Hill pass INTERCEPTED by D.Kazee
|Saints
|Bruhhh
|Mr. Mango |23:11 EDT
|Saints
|LMAO...OMG We cannot catch a break at all.
|ZipCode70816 |23:11 EDT
|DAL Punts
|Saints
|There's still time. Dallas is trying to give us the game.
|Oreck Vincent |23:16 EDT
|Saints
|We have definitely had chances this game, just can't put points on the board.
|ZipCode70816 |23:16 EDT
|(4:50) T.Hill pass deep right INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs
|Saints
|Int and int...
|wcoyote |23:17 EDT
|Saints
|Good Lord!
|Oreck Vincent |23:17 EDT
|Saints
|Man!!!!!!! This guy.
|wcoyote |23:17 EDT
|Saints
|What the heck man.
|Mr. Mango |23:17 EDT
|DAL Punts
|Saints
|Cowboys know our offense can't do squat in the passing game...they don't need to really do anything else to win.
|ZipCode70816 |23:19 EDT
|Saints
|The fact that it took Payton the entire preseason to decide that Winston should start over Hill is mind-blowing.
|Phantom_Floyd |23:21 EDT
|(2:52) Carlos Watkins 29 Yd Interception Return
Cowboys 27 - Saints 10
|Saints
|LOL....PLEASE MAKE IT STOP
|ZipCode70816 |23:22 EDT
|Saints
|Holy.....
|wcoyote |23:22 EDT
|Saints
|lol
|Mr. Mango |23:22 EDT
|Saints
|Jameis's price just tripled.
|Oreck Vincent |23:22 EDT
|Saints
|Winston laughing his ass off and saying...and y'all were worried about me throwing INTs.
|ZipCode70816 |23:24 EDT
|Saints
|Tons of Cowboys fans at the dome.
|juan94athree |23:24 EDT
|Saints
|Good thing the Cowboys dropped those other 3 INTs.
|Neutral Zone Infraction |23:27 EDT
|(2:47) T.Hill pass to D.Harris for 70 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 27 - Saints 17
|Saints
|Looks like the Dallas defense felt sorry for us and gave that one to us....LOL
|ZipCode70816 |23:28 EDT
|Saints
|Well you got the long bomb.
|wcoyote |23:28 EDT
|WFT
|Matt Stafford-level of garbage time stat padding
|Teflong Dong1 |23:29 EDT
|That's Stat Padford to you, sir.
|KyleSmithforGM |23:29 EDT
|END OF GAME
|Saints
|Do you think it is possible that when Sean Payton says he likes the receiver room, he is talking about the room? :)
|whatwasthat |23:37 EDT
|Saints
|Man the Cowboys have a player in Parsons
|USMCSAINT1024 |23:42 EDT
|Packers
|I've never admitted this publicly, but I really do like the Cowboys blue uniforms. Believe my distaste for the organization would be much less if they had been wearing them at home all these years.
|I. B. Alwaysright |23:46 EDT
|Falcons
|Wondering if maybe we should have gone Parsons instead with the 4th overall pick... Stud
|TrustInFalcons |23:48 EDT
|Raiders
|Freezing cold take: Micah Parsons is really, really good.
|torindorn4life |01:57 EDT
