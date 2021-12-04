Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Saints: “Micah Parsons is a bad man.”

Here’s your chance to relive what fans of other NFL teams were thinking while they were watching the Cowboys outlast the Saints - via the comments made by those fans while watching the game.

Follow along as the drama unfolded on Thursday and the game inched towards its inevitable conclusion.

It’s always good to get a perspective from outside of the bubble, and this will give us all a glimpse at how other fans view the Cowboys. Thanks goodness for a victory, otherwise it wouldn’t be so fun to go through all of these comments about the Cowboys.

Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.

First Quarter Dolphins Cow (people of unspecified gender identity to be determined at a later date) 32 - Saints 17 - book it, don't book it. . . . . don't care holland182 |19:30 EDT Lions We need the Cowboys to beat the Saints, then we can win the Super Bowl if things go right. Hang in there folks. 6-10-1 1951LION |20:04 EDT Saints I have a feeling the Saints pull this one off. I have no logic to back up this feeling. snapp44 |20:06 EDT Packers Dallas should win this one. The Saints are really beat up. But their defense is still good and I don't like to bet against Sean Payton. positivebob |20:10 EDT KICKOFF Saints Well that was our most product opening drive in a while at least. Mr. Mango |20:26 EDT NO Punts DAL Punts Saints We have to be able to run the ball..somehow. Don't ask me how. whatwasthat |20:35 EDT Saints Taysom doesn't look at all rusty or uncomfortable. Not bad! Aaron90 |20:39 EDT Saints Hey, is that Dan Quin? We got this for sure! snapp44 |20:40 EDT (7:56) NO 56 yard field goal is No Good Saints Not even close smh. Mr. Mango |20:40 EDT Saints LMAO...Who thought he would make it? ZipCode70816 |20:40 EDT WFT If the defense doesn't hold, that FG try was stupid imho. Czechurself |20:41 EDT Saints Was there anyone who gave him better than a 10% chance on that kick? Phantom_Floyd |20:41 EDT Saints Payton is coaching like he knows everything has to break perfectly to steal a win. Biddy44 |20:44 EDT (5:15) 4th & 2 at NO 34: D.Prescott pass incomplete to C.Lamb. Turnover on downs Saints Ha ha, covid Cowboys. metryman |20:46 EDT Saints That's the Quinn I know. snapp44 |20:46 EDT WFT Micah Parsons is the player I thought Chase Young was gonna be. Teflong Dong1 |20:47 EDT Steelers Is Taysom Hill an actual QB? I thought he was a TE who could throw a little. Toronto Steeler Fan |20:50 EDT Saints Is Aikman Taysom's dad or something? The excuses for him he is making. Franman1018 |20:51 EDT NO Punts Saints I'm thinking Dallas will score this drive. ZipCode70816 |20:51 EDT Saints Their d-line is dominating our o-line…no surprise there. Biddy44 |20:53 EDT (3:00) D.Prescott pass to A.Cooper to NO 36 for 41 yards Saints Welp Mr. Mango |20:55 EDT Saints Woo what a play by the Cowboys. Aaron90 |20:55 EDT (1:51) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to NO 1 for 33 yards (0:59) D.Prescott pass to M.Gallup for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

Cowboys 7 - Saints 0 Eagles That's a nice catch by Gallup. South Dakota Eagle |20:58 EDT Saints Can we please have one of their WRs Mr. Mango |20:58 EDT Saints This is why you draft receivaaaahs! Aaron90 |20:58 EDT Eagles Sucks that Gallup is the 3rd Dallas WR and is better than all the Eagles WRs except for maaaaybe Smith. David Okinsky |21:00 EDT Saints Yet another quarter with no Saints score. mjxs |21:04 EDT

Second Quarter Saints 7-7 coming up. Oreck Vincent |21:09 EDT (13:02) T.Hill pass to L.Humphrey for 24 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Cowboys 7 - Saints 7 Saints TD!!!!!! Humphrey!!! wcoyote |21:09 EDT Saints We’re going to win this game. Unless this championship defense can’t stop them. Oreck Vincent |21:11 EDT Falcons This is like watching Russia vs China. I want them both to lose! ATLFan57 |21:17 EDT Saints 3rd and long....EYES CLOSED ZipCode70816 |21:17 EDT (9:09) G.Zuerlein 55 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 10 - Saints 7 Saints Does that Kicker ever miss against us? SMH. Mr. Mango |21:19 EDT Saints We still going to win this game. Oreck Vincent |21:27 EDT NO Punts Saints The Saints need to bring some pressure on this 3rd down. Oreck Vincent |21:30 EDT Saints Nice job defense. ZipCode70816 |21:30 EDT Saints Nice sack! Mr. Mango |21:30 EDT Saints Sweet! wcoyote |21:30 EDT DAL Punts Saints We need a nice long drive here... ZipCode70816 |21:32 EDT Saints Feels like a miracle we're down only 3 (for now). Mr. Mango |21:34 EDT Saints I can see the future: 14-10. Oreck Vincent |21:36 EDT (2:28) T.Hill pass deep left INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL 5 Saints Bruh. Mr. Mango |21:38 EDT Saints In... wcoyote |21:38 EDT Steelers Wow. What a fantastic interception 3rivers6rings |21:39 EDT Saints Wow....that was an awesome pick...I hate to say it. ZipCode70816 |21:39 EDT Panthers Parsons is a freak of nature, wait until he settles in and get his instincts up to par in pass coverage. adam carter |21:40 EDT Saints Please sign Gallup in FA. Mr. Mango |21:40 EDT Saints Another team that has 3 receivers better than our best. We are not good. Biddy44 |21:40 EDT Eagles Those Dallas WR catches are unbelievable. Eagles just don’t have anyone that make these plays. EagleTruth |21:41 EDT Saints I gotta say those Cowboys sure do know how to get their feet down. ZipCode70816 |21:41 EDT Saints So this is what real NFL WRs look like? Cool. Phantom_Floyd |21:41 EDT Falcons In all seriousness, where the hell was this kind of defense when Dan Quinn was in Atlanta for 6 years?! ATLFan57 |21:43 EDT WFT Parsons going to be a MAJOR problem. Czechurself |21:45 EDT Saints Lamb is better at his position than ANY Saints player is at theirs. FO better step up its draft game ASAP. Aaron90 |21:46 EDT Seahawks Neither of these teams seem concerned about "establishing the run". uwhusky1991 |21:47 EDT Saints At least Hill didn’t throw a pick-six in this half? Looking for something positive, anything… mjxs |21:48 EDT Saints At least this game is a heck of a lot better than the last two...for sure. They don't look totally incompetent. ZipCode70816 |21:49 EDT Wait until the second half mjxs |21:49 EDT (0:04) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 13 - Saints 7 Saints Whew only 3. wcoyote |21:52 EDT Saints Well, holding them to a FG is good. ZipCode70816 |21:52 EDT END Of HALF WFT Elliott looks so slow. LucasO |21:53 EDT Running through that Cabo Sand Czechurself |21:54 EDT Ewoks have short legs. Richard Marlowe |21:55 EDT Saints Actually, game has been pretty competitive..the Dallas skill players have just made several incredible catches/interceptions. whatwasthat |21:59 EDT Eagles Did I hear Gallup's available for next year? froggyluv |22:06 EDT Saints Does anyone else feel like Terry Bradshaw is a little past his prime? whatwasthat |22:06 EDT

Third Quarter DAL Punts Saints Nice 3 and out Defense. ZipCode70816 |22:08 EDT Saints Dallas is getting their plays but the D is making them EARN everything. I like it. 12tribes |22:09 EDT Eagles Moore looks like a Mormon! Dawk4life20 |22:13 EDT Saints I'm all for Hill running until they can stop him...This will open up the bomb play Payton wants so badly. ZipCode70816 |22:16 EDT Saints Damn...that was such a nice drive...until it wasn't. ZipCode70816 |22:18 EDT (8:31) NO field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 13 - Saints 10 Saints The man can’t throw with that splint in his finger. mjxs |22:19 EDT Saints Keep in mind that this game would have been tied if we didn't miss that first kick. Oreck Vincent |22:19 EDT Giants Damn, Dak could eat breakfast behind that line. bullet4947 |22:20 EDT Saints One turnover game. wcoyote |22:22 EDT Eagles What is a linebacker? jeagles05 |22:25 EDT It’s when you’re in the grocery store and people send you to the back of the line. Greenboogerstastebetter |22:34 EDT DAL Punts Saints We're going to win this game. Oreck Vincent |22:25 EDT Saints Credit to the Saints, D and O are playing just well enough to give them a chance…unlike the past 2 games. Biddy44 |22:25 EDT PENALTY on NO-G.Griffin, Illegal Blindside Block Saints Drive killer. Mr. Mango |22:28 EDT Saints Punt because of the cheating ass Refs. Oreck Vincent |22:30 EDT Saints Can always count on the zebras to say, “not so fast” when things are looking up for the Saints. Phantom_Floyd |22:32 EDT NO Punts (3:55) T.Pollard left end for 58 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Cowboys 20 - Saints 10 WFT Yup, Pollard is better than Zeke. B&G Beatdown |22:36 EDT Saints DAMN...SMH ZipCode70816 |22:36 EDT Saints Game.... wcoyote |22:36 EDT Saints Oh my God. Mr. Mango |22:36 EDT Saints Can someone, anyone tell me what Marcus Williams was doing there? Phantom_Floyd |22:36 EDT Saints Franchise tagged Marcus Williams is an even worse tackler than regular Marcus Williams. A_Brazil |22:37 EDT Saints That BS call against the Saints completely changed the game. Oreck Vincent |22:40 EDT