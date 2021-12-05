Cowboys news: Mike McCarthy still needs to pass protocols to get back in the Star

Just when will the Cowboys head coach return to the team?

“I thought the staff did an incredible job under the leadership of Dan Quinn and (assistant head coach) Rob Davis,” McCarthy said. “I thought the staff did a great job, and the players, because it’s all about the communication and the urgency of keeping your pace of operation intact. Because that’s the way we train, and that’s the way you want to ultimately play when you get to the game. I thought the dots definitely connected. Just very impressed and very thankful for the job the staff did.” The Dallas defense got four interceptions in a game for the first time since 2010, and while the offense had difficulty sustaining drives (2-of-13 on third down), they hit some timely big plays, including Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 10 in the third quarter. It wasn’t always pretty, but McCarthy said these types of “adversity moments” can make a team stronger in the final stretch of the regular season while also aware they’ll have to sharpen their execution with several NFC East games coming up. In the short term, though, the team gets a much-needed break. The players are off until Monday, when they’ll get started on preparations for the Dec. 12 game at Washington. McCarthy will be able to return to The Star when he has two negative COVID tests, the protocol for vaccinated staff and players. “I’m hopeful to be in there sooner than later,” he said.

Tony Pollard is the electricity in the Cowboys offense.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard hit the fasted speed reached by a Cowboys ball-carrier this season and beat his own record last week by hitting 21.17 MPH as he sailed to the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown in Thursday Night Football. This speedy dash marked the longest run for a Cowboy this season and helped extend the team’s lead against the New Orleans Saints by 10 points. The play quickly became a momentum-changer – pun intended. The 24-year-old finished the matchup with 71 yards on just seven carries. With RB1 Ezekiel Elliott still nursing a knee bruise, Pollard has really stepped up for Dallas. Pollard has earned his spot in the highlight reels with this 58-yarder from Week 13 and his 100-yard kickoff return in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. So, if Pollard has the finesse, is fully healthy, and is capable of making big-play moments, why do the Cowboys insist on making Elliott play on a hurt knee?

After all the questionable calls the Cowboys have received, we deserved one to go our way.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was still livid after the loss to the Dallas Cowboys over the controversial blindside block during the Thursday Night Football game. After not receiving an explanation from the referees, the NFL is now admitting it blew the call. In the third quarter of Week 13, quarterback Taysom Hill completed an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Deonte Harris for a first down to open the drive. But tight end Garrett Griffin was flagged for an illegal blindside block on Cowboys’ safety Jayron Kearse. Two days later, the league admitted its officiating crew made the wrong call. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL privately acknowledged the call was incorrect.

From @gmfb: The NFL acknowledged privately that a controversial blindside block penalty shouldn’t have been called Thursday night on the #Saints — another frustrating officiating issue in a critical moment for a team that has little margin for error. pic.twitter.com/AjMCy01BTz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 4, 2021

It was win on Thursday against the Saints, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have some warts.

Of all the throws to second guess from Dak Prescott in this game, the fourth down miss to CeeDee Lamb was not one of them. The Cowboys second drive ended on downs when Prescott threw behind a streaking Lamb on fourth and short. Lamb ran into the space that Dalton Schultz was clearing out on the play, before quickly cutting up field. Prescott read the play right to lead Lamb into the vacated middle of the field, but the pass ended up behind as Lamb kept his route on the seam. The Cowboys may have relied more heavily on their quick game without the OL coaching staff in place to prepare for a tough Saints defense, while also looking to include Amari Cooper back into the timing of this offense. The result was an inconsistent game from Prescott, though he made up for it with plenty of clutch throws into coverage when it mattered. Another example of how the box score doesn’t tell the story of how Prescott played is Marshon Lattimore’s interception. One play before this forced throw, Moore called a one-read slant pass against Lattimore with a hobbled Ezekiel Elliott. It was one of the most questionable calls of the game for Moore, creating an easy deflection for Lattimore who caught the next ball thrown his way.

Jerry Jones is nothing if not entertaining.

The Arkansas-bred businessman is widely recognized for his business development, sales and marketing skills, most notably with the Cowboys, the National Football League team he purchased in 1989 for $145 million. Today it is worth about $6 billion and is the world’s most valuable sports team. Shortly after buying the team, Jones said his dad lent some keen insight. “Whether it’s successful or not,” Pat Jones told his son, “you need to use smoke, mirrors and wire to make it look successful.” As a member of the national champion Arkansas Razorbacks football team in 1964, Jones drew inspiration from a visit to the Houston Astrodome, which had not yet begun hosting games and events. The building, at the time, was referred to as the eighth wonder of the world and set the stage for today’s sports megaplazas and indoor/outdoor stadiums. Recalling his visit and marveling over the world’s first multi-purpose domed stadium, Jones said the memory never left. “It sticks and it sticks for a long time,” he said of the inspiration, which fueled his imagination in building the Cowboys’ home field, AT&T Stadium, which Jones noted could fit five Astrodomes in it. Intangibles such as imagination fuel business success, Jones said. “I’m a one and one is three guy; not a one and one is two guy,” he said, noting that passion, effort and enthusiasm are vital elements that get you to three.

