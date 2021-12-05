NFL Week 13 (2021) late games live discussion

NFL Sunday football, late version.
This is an open thread for game chat.
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys point/counterpoint: Getting our hopes up again after the Saints win
- NFL Week 13 (2021) early games live discussion
- If Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs closes out strong, he could make history
- Recent history suggests that the Dallas Cowboys will play well coming out of the mini-bye
- Cowboys news: Mike McCarthy still needs to pass protocols to get back in the Star
- We are about to experience an onslaught of NFC East games across all four teams
Loading comments...