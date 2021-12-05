Cowboys early odds have them as 4.5-point favorites against the Football Team

The Dallas Cowboys were able to pull out an ugly win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, and now have to travel to take on the Washington Football Team for an NFC East matchup. The Football Team got a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and are on a four-game winning streak.

Dallas was once running away with the NFC East but their recent stumbles, plus the Football Team getting hot, has put the division somewhat back in play. If Washington can win on Sunday, things get really interesting.

The early odds, which are subject to change, have the Cowboys as 4.5-point favorites for the game next Sunday, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas is getting heathy and could get back a few more defensive line pieces this week in Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory. Injuries really can’t be an excuse for this team anymore. It’s now December and it’s time to get hot if they want to be taken seriously come playoff time.