The NFC East could be decided over the next three weeks between Dallas and Washington

Week 13 has come and gone as far as NFC games are concerned, and what’s more is that all NFC East competitions this week are officially in the rearview mirror. All that remains is for the AFC to sort a few things out and then we will begin the final five weeks of the season.

As far as the Dallas Cowboys are concerned 80% of their remaining games will be played within the division (there are a lot of NFC East heavy games coming all around the group) and next week promises some fireworks in that capacity.

The Cowboys and Washington Football Team will meet twice over the next three weeks and given that, at present time, Dallas is leading the division while the Football Team looks like they might legitimately challenge for a playoff spot, what happens over these next two games is going to go a long way at deciding if/where these teams are at in the playoffs.

Grid View



Things have gotten a lot stickier than they were about a month ago before the Cowboys lost three of four games, and now with Washington stringing together a few wins it has helped set the stage for a showdown between the two teams.

Of the non-Dallas teams in the NFC East, the Football Team is the only one that controls their destiny through the end of the regular season as they are the only one who has yet to play (and subsequently lose) to the Cowboys so far. It goes without saying they can dramatically flip the narrative of things with a win, or even two, in the two matchups.

When the Cowboys and Washington take a break from one another in Week 15 they will still be playing divisional games. Dallas will visit the New York Giants while Washington will head to the City of Brotherly Love for a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys won in ugly fashion on Thursday night, and while a win is a win, if they are going to host a playoff game they are going to have to pretty things up a bit in preparation for their tango with the Football Team.

It is going to be a bit of a tense time over the next few weeks. Buckle up.