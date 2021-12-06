Report: Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards is as candidate for Duke coaching job

We are in the first week of December which means that things across the landscape of the football world are starting to change a bit, specifically in the world of college football. With bowl season set to arrive, a number of schools are making adjustments to their staffs and bringing in new head coaches. Among the more recent developments has been Duke University parting ways with David Cutcliffe, who is known in NFL circles for his work with the Manning brothers among other things.

One Dallas Cowboys staffer is seemingly in line to potentially take the reins. It was reported by NFL Network on Monday morning that Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, a Duke alum, could wind up taking the job and is a candidate at the moment.

#Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards has emerged as a candidate for the head coaching job at his alma mater Duke University, sources say. Edwards was a four-year letterman for the Blue Devils, who parted ways with David Cutcliffe last month. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2021

There are still five games left in the regular season and then there will of course be the playoffs. Time will tell if any other Cowboys staffers generate interest as would-be head coaches. Remember that both Kellen Moore and John Fassel did during last year’s cycle and it would not be shocking to see Dan Quinn join them this year.