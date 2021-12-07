Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 2021 NFL Week 14

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at The Football Team in NFL Week 14 as Dallas visits Washington on Sunday afternoon.

This season has been a lot of fun for the Dallas Cowboys (for the most part), but the pressure is getting turned up on Sunday afternoon as they visit their division rivals, the Washington Football Team.

Dallas has only played two divisional games so far this season, they won both of them, and will play four in their final five games, including Washington twice in a three-week stretch. With the Cowboys sitting at 8-4 and Washington at 6-6, the NFC East could either be locked away at The Star in Frisco or stolen back to Washington throughout this month.

Much of that will be decided on Sunday when Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and the rest of the team’s offense takes the field. As much as we want to see Dallas get it back together on that side of the ball, the true excitement might be on defense with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore, and Micah Parsons all set to play in a game together for the first time.

Taylor Heinicke, Antonio Gibson, and Terry McLaurin will have to be at their best to stop them, but the Football Team has won four games in a row, including one against the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so Sunday could be tight.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast feed and our multiple shows.

