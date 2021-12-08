Cowboys at Football Team first injury report: Tony Pollard misses practice with foot injury

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a road game against their NFC East rivals, the Washington Football Team. This game has taken on added importance as the Cowboys stumbled their way through November while the Football Team has won four in a row. They are closing the gap and could end up one game behind Dallas if they win on Sunday.

The Cowboys hope to avoid that fate but got some rather unsettling news today. Tony Pollard missed his first practice of the year with a foot problem. At the same time, the Cowboys signed Ito Smith to the practice squad. Hopefully those two things are not related.

The decision to sign Ito Smith may have been just as much about Tony Pollard as Ezekiel Elliott.



Pollard & Noah Brown are the only DNPs on the roster from Wednesday.



Remember, Neville Gallimore & Randy Gregory aren’t on the roster, so the team doesn’t have to list them. pic.twitter.com/V5d2bPhtVG — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 8, 2021

With Ezekiel Elliott banged up, although a full participant, Pollard was seen as a key backup. We’ll update if anything more comes out on Pollard.

Noah Brown has a groin injury and missed practice while Cedrick Wilson was limited coming back from an ankle injury. As noted, neither Randy Gregory nor Neville Gallimore have been activated yet so they are not on the injury report.