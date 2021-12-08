 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Football Team first injury report: Tony Pollard misses practice with foot injury

As the Cowboys prepare for Washington, we get a first look at the injury situation.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a road game against their NFC East rivals, the Washington Football Team. This game has taken on added importance as the Cowboys stumbled their way through November while the Football Team has won four in a row. They are closing the gap and could end up one game behind Dallas if they win on Sunday.

The Cowboys hope to avoid that fate but got some rather unsettling news today. Tony Pollard missed his first practice of the year with a foot problem. At the same time, the Cowboys signed Ito Smith to the practice squad. Hopefully those two things are not related.

With Ezekiel Elliott banged up, although a full participant, Pollard was seen as a key backup. We’ll update if anything more comes out on Pollard.

Noah Brown has a groin injury and missed practice while Cedrick Wilson was limited coming back from an ankle injury. As noted, neither Randy Gregory nor Neville Gallimore have been activated yet so they are not on the injury report.

