Cowboys at Football Team second injury report: Micah Parsons is limited with hip injury

Today’s injury report for the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team game on Sunday has a new name. Linebacker Micah Parsons pops up on the injury list for the first time this year with a hip problem. He was limited in practice today.

We already got some major news when we learned that wide receiver Noah Brown would be going on injured reserve for a groin issue. That means he’ll miss the next three weeks at a minimum. The good news at wide receiver is that Cedrick Wilson may be on course for a return, although it is far from certain that he will suit up on Sunday. He was limited again today. Reserve Malik Turner needs to be ready.

Perhaps the more disturbing news to come out today is that Tony Pollard tore his left plantar fascia during his 58-yard touchdown run versus the Saints. He was a non-participant in practice again today and is going to be a game-time decision, Pollard had this to say about the injury.

“They say once you tear it, it actually heals better, and you don’t feel it as much. I’m waiting until I get to that point.”

As for the injury report today, it reads like this:

Sen McKeon was limited today, further hampering the tight end depth.