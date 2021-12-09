Cowboys roster move: Noah Brown goes on IR, opening needed spot

With an important game coming against the Washington Football Team, the Dallas Cowboys have made a roster move.

The Cowboys have moved WR Noah Brown (groin) to IR. That opens up another roster spot for both Gregory and Gallimore to return. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) December 9, 2021

As Eatman notes, this move was likely influenced by the need to open up a place on the roster. While the team still will have to find one more spot to get both Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore back, this at least gets them halfway there. It is also more confirmation that the returning players will be active on Sunday.

It is not good news for Brown, of course, but the new IR rules mean that he can be available as early as the Arizona Cardinals game in week 17 if his groin issue clears up. While he was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice, fellow wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was limited and they may be planning on him being back for the game at Washington. Additionally, Malik Turner has looked pretty good in recent action. Simi Fehoko also provides depth, although he is likely to remain mainly a special teams asset.

In any case, the roster spot freed up is certainly more valuable as the defensive front continues to grow stronger. There is a lot of anticipation about having Gregory and Gallimore on the field with DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Trysten Hill, and super rookie Micah Parsons. There is absolutely a potential for them to be one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the league, as well as shoring up the defensive front against the run. We hope Brown recovers quickly. Not only just because we always want injured players to heal for their own sake, he may well be needed in January.