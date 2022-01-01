With the NFC East locked up, the Cowboys still have plenty to play for to close out the season

The most important thing for an NFL playoff team is health. The second most important thing for an NFL playoff team in getting the number one seed. While it may take some help, and a great run to close out the 2021 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys have a shot at landing the number one seed in the NFC.

First things first, the Cowboys must handle their own business. One more loss, and the Cowboys can kiss away any chance of gaining the number one seed. So in this article let’s just assume the Cowboys do handle their business and win the final two games of the regular season. Now this is where the Cowboys will need some help, and could be kicking themselves for losing some of those mid-year games they probably shouldn’t have.

In week 17, Dallas Cowboys fans are even bigger Minnesota Viking fans. Get your horns out Cowboys Nation, because a Vikings win in Lambeau would do wonders for the Cowboys shot at a round-one bye, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. You’re probably thinking... “there’s no way the Vikings are going to beat the Packers in Lambeau without Kirk Cousins!”. While that takes not crazy, the Vikings have already beat the Packers once this season 34-31, have a winning record at Lambeau Field (3-2-1) since 2015, according to Bobby Belt, and the Packers haven’t looked great over there last three games. While missing Kirk Cousins is a problem, Cousins track record in prime time games may actually bode well for Minnesota, who will lean heavily on Dalvin Cook and their running game. If the Vikings can’t get it done, the Dan Campbell-led Lions will give the Cowboys one more shot in week 18, and if we’ve learned anything about the 2021 season, it’s to never count the Lions out. Seriously.

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the Packers, and I’m sure some are wondering “what about the Buccaneers?”. Again, in our scenario here, the Cowboys finish out the season 2-0, and if they do that the only way the Tampa Bay can jump the Cowboys in seeding is if the Green Bay Packers lose both of their next two games to the Vikings and Lions.

All in all, the Cowboys still have a shot at the number one seed, which should be their main focus over the next two weeks, besides staying as healthy as possible. It’ll be an exciting finish to the season, and if the Cowboys Week 16 performance carries on, the Cowboys will be a tough out in the playoffs no matter their seeding.