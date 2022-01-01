Poll: Is this the most confident you have felt entering a recent Dallas Cowboys playoff run?

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as 5.5-point favorites against the Cardinals this Sunday. There are two regular-season games remaining for the Dallas Cowboys and while they certainly matter, our focus has shifted towards mid-January. Dallas secured a playoff berth over a week ago and officially claimed the NFC East crown on Sunday night just before they obliterated the Washington Football Team. They have won four games in a row and look to be the most complete version of themselves that we have seen so far this season which is certainly exciting with regards to the playoffs.

While we are all fans of a team that has scarred us for the better part of a quarter century now, there has been a quality about this team that has felt different this year. This isn’t to say that this “different” automatically means that they are destined for eternal glory, but they have done things and won in ways that have felt impossible for Cowboys teams of yesteryear.

Dallas Cowboys fans polled by SB Nation Reacts have returned to a place of feeling extremely confident in this team and the four-game winning streak is obviously a huge factor in that. With the offense finally matching the defense as far as legitimacy is concerned, and the special teams chipping in as well, it is hard not to let your mind run away from you as far as what this team is capable of.

Looking back at the last few Cowboys teams who entered the playoffs there (with the benefit of hindsight) were some warts that had us concerned. In 2018 it felt like they had caught lightning in a bottle in the middle of the season after trading for Amari Cooper and that the ride had an expiration date of sorts. Two years earlier it was impossible not to worry about the offense’s driving forces being rookies (not that this played a role in the Divisional Round loss) and back in 2014 the defense played well above expectation all year until it was too late.

While the defense’s performance this year has certainly over-delivered, it has done so because of elite talent and not because of any sort of weird luck. Offensively the Cowboys have plenty of superstars that can, and have, performed in the postseason. All told it is hard to deny that this particular group inspires a little bit more confidence with the playoffs upon us than other teams did in this exact same moment.

Do you agree or nah?

