2022 NFL Draft Order: Cowboys currently hold the 29th pick in the first round

We’re going to grant you your objections from the start - the position the Dallas Cowboys currently hold in the 2022 NFL Draft is totally meaningless. Unless you are one of the teams that didn’t make the playoffs, your draft order can change, sometimes dramatically, over the course of the playoffs. It is every Cowboys fans’ fervent hope that Dallas will select 32nd overall when the draft rolls around.

Still, let’s take a look at the draft order if for no other reason than to see where all those picks gathered by other NFC East teams via trade will fall.

Playoff teams

The Cowboys are currently slotted 29th in the bunch of 12-5 teams. Green Bay and Tampa Bay are the only two teams to go 13-4 on the season. As noted, the Cowboys position can change based on playoff performance. The procedures for slotting draft picks for the playoff teams are listed at the bottom of this article.

As for our NFC compatriots, the New York Giants will have the most first-round draft capital as they currently hold the #5 pick, which is their own, and they get the #7 pick courtesy of a trade with the Chicago Bears. That is some serious firepower to try and maneuver up if they have a player in mind.

The Washington soon-to-not-be Football Team hold the #11 overall pick.

And our good friends, the Philadelphia Eagles, will hold three picks in the first round. The Carson Wentz/Indianapolis Colts meltdown versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday means that pick rises in value and becomes a non-playoff-team pick. That gives the Eagles the #15 pick courtesy of the Miami Dolphins, and the #16 pick courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts. Philadelphia also holds their own pick that will be determined with their playoff fate.

Those picks for the Eagles are not quite as good as it looked like they might be earlier in the season when it appeared they could have three picks in the Top 15 or so. But the Dolphins good second half to the season, and the Eagles own charge to the playoffs lessened their value. Still, three first-round picks gives them a lot of flexibility.

Here is how the playoff teams’ picks are determined.