Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2021 NFL Wildcard Round

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. 49ers in NFL Wildcard Round as Dallas hosts San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

At long last the playoffs are here and the Dallas Cowboys are a part of them for the first time in three years.

The Super Wildcard Weekend will see six teams move on to the Divisional Round and we are all hoping that Dallas will be one of them. For the Cowboys to do that they will have to take care of a longtime rival in the San Francisco 49ers.

Many an iconic moment in NFL history feature Dallas and San Francisco squaring off with serious prestige on the line. Sunday afternoon will mark an opportunity for Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Mike McCarthy, and many others to write their own chapter in this particular tale.

While the 49ers are a wildcard team, victory will not be easy. Kyle Shanahan has a subpar quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, but players like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner are more than capable of winning a game.

Interestingly it was a matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers that got flexed out of primetime last year. The two will now meet in what will surely be one of the highest-rated games of the season.

