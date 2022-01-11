Vegas odds say Dan Quinn to Denver; Kellen Moore to interview in vain

If your are concerned the Cowboys might lose both of their coordinators, you need to worry no more - at least if you give any credence to the latest Vegas odds. Sportsbetting.ag has released the odds for five NFL head coaching jobs, and has Dan Quinn as the leading candidate in Denver, with Kellen Moore among the top candidates in Miami.
|Next Broncos Head Coach
|Next Dolphins Head Coach
|Coach
|Odds
|Coach
|Odds
|Dan Quinn
|+500
|Brian Daboll
|+300
|Jim Caldwell
|+600
|Doug Pederson
|+500
|Leslie Frazier
|+600
|Eric Bieniemy
|+500
|Nathaniel Hackett
|+600
|Kellen Moore
|+650
|Jonathan Gannon
|+700
|Byron Leftwich
|+700
|Byron Leftwich
|+800
|Nathaniel Hackett
|+700
|Eric Bieniemy
|+850
|Todd Bowles
|+700
|Doug Pederson
|+900
|Joe Brady
|+1000
|Brian Daboll
|+1000
|Kevin O'Connell
|+1000
|Jim Harbaugh
|+1000
|Demeco Ryans
|+1200
|Kellen Moore
|+1000
|Jim Harbaugh
|+1200
Moore’s name also pops up on the list of favorites in Denver, but he’s considered a long shot there.
The other three teams are probably long shots as potential landing spots. Moore barely makes the top 10 in Chicago, and Quinn also just cracks the top 10 in Minnesota, while Moore is ranked seventh in Jacksonville.
|Bears
|Vikings
|Jaguars
|Coach
|Odds
|Coach
|Odds
|Coach
|Odds
|Doug Pederson
|+500
|Eric Bieniemy
|+300
|Bill O'Brien
|+150
|Jim Harbaugh
|+550
|Brian Daboll
|+400
|Darrell Bevell
|+300
|Brian Daboll
|+600
|Andre Patterson
|+800
|Jim Caldwell
|+550
|Eric Bieniemy
|+700
|Brian Flores
|+800
|Doug Pederson
|+750
|Leslie Frazier
|+700
|Doug Perderson
|+900
|Byron Leftwich
|+800
|Brian Flores
|+1000
|Jim Harbaugh
|+1000
|Eric Bieniemy
|+900
|Josh McDaniels
|+1000
|Kellen Moore
|+1000
|Kellen Moore
|+900
|Pat Fitzgerald
|+1000
|Todd Bowles
|+1000
|Brian Daboll
|+1200
|Byron Leftwich
|+1200
|Byron Leftwich
|+1200
|Joe Brady
|+1200
|Kellen Moore
|+1200
|Dan Quinn
|+1200
|Matt Eberflus
|+1200
|Ryan Day
|+1200
|Caldwell/ Eberlus/ Hackett
|+1200
|Josh McDaniels
|+2000
The odds suggest Denver is a spot to watch as a potential landing spot for Dan Quinn. For Moore, the odds suggest he’ll be doing a few interviews but may not land a head coaching gig this cycle.
