Cowboys getting Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith back as they have been cleared to practice

While the Dallas Cowboys went with almost all of their starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in their 51-26 victory, they were still missing a few key players because of COVID. Among those sidelined were a star on offense and a star on defense. Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith both missed the game, but both have been cleared to play this week and should return to practice today.

Parsons was missed on defense as the Eagles were able to run the ball effectively against the Dallas defense. The San Francisco 49ers are a run-heavy team and the Cowboys run defense will be tested in the Wild Card game so the return of Parsons is huge for Dallas. Parsons is often lauded for his pass-rush ability, but he is a sideline-to-sideline defender in the run game. He can disrupt runs and run down ball-carriers to the outside.

Having Smith back at left tackle brings together the Cowboys starters along the offensive line and protects Dak Prescott’s blind side. The team will need that with a tenacious 49ers defense on the way.