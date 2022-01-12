 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. 49ers first injury report: Jayron Kearse still not cleared for practice

The latest on the Cowboys health heading into the playoff game with the 49ers.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today, Dallas Cowboys fans got good news when it comes to the health of some of their players. Two key players, Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith, were activated off the COVID list and were cleared to return to practice. That is a huge lift for their team as both play very important roles, one on offense and the other on defense.

The only player they are waiting on for a return is safety Jayron Kearse.

Kearse is a key part of this defensive turnaround for the team and having to work against tight end George Kittle would be advantageous for the Cowboys defense.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright missed practice today but it was not related to injury or illness.

The full report.

Ezekiel Elliott is still battling his lingering knee injury but has definitely looked better in the last few games. He’ll continue to wear the brace going forward.

The Cowboys also did some housekeeping at the bottom of the roster with the third-string quarterbacks.

The report for the 49ers previous to their practice today.

Shanahan says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is still dealing with a right thumb injury, will be limited in practice. However, his starting left tackle, Trent Williams (elbow), will not practice. The coach is still hoping that Williams can play on Sunday against the Cowboys.

...

Others who will not practice on Wednesday are running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and tight end George Kittle (vet day).

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (groin), Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Marcell Harris (Achilles), safeties Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), and Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) will be limited.

