Cowboys vs. 49ers first injury report: Jayron Kearse still not cleared for practice

Earlier today, Dallas Cowboys fans got good news when it comes to the health of some of their players. Two key players, Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith, were activated off the COVID list and were cleared to return to practice. That is a huge lift for their team as both play very important roles, one on offense and the other on defense.
The only player they are waiting on for a return is safety Jayron Kearse.
Cowboys S Jayron Kearse (COVID-19, hamstring) is the only player on the active roster who wasn’t on practice field today. LB Micah Parsons, LT Tyron Smith, LB Keanu Neal, RB Tony Pollard and LB Francis Bernard among those back from illness or injury.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 12, 2022
Kearse is a key part of this defensive turnaround for the team and having to work against tight end George Kittle would be advantageous for the Cowboys defense.
Cornerback Nahshon Wright missed practice today but it was not related to injury or illness.
The full report.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) was a full participant in practice today. Limited: LT Tyron Smith (knee/ankle), LB Keanu Neal (chest/elbow), TE Sean McKeon (neck), S Israel Mukuamu (hamstring) and LB Francis Bernard (groin).— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 12, 2022
CB Nahshon Wright (personal) missed practice.
Ezekiel Elliott is still battling his lingering knee injury but has definitely looked better in the last few games. He’ll continue to wear the brace going forward.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: “I feel good. The knee feels solid, not really getting any stiffness out of it.” Will continue to wear brace Sunday vs. 49ers. “It’s worked up to this point.”— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 12, 2022
The Cowboys also did some housekeeping at the bottom of the roster with the third-string quarterbacks.
The Cowboys have placed QB Will Grier on injured reserve.— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 12, 2022
Ben DiNucci steps into the No. 3 spot behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush
The report for the 49ers previous to their practice today.
Shanahan says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is still dealing with a right thumb injury, will be limited in practice. However, his starting left tackle, Trent Williams (elbow), will not practice. The coach is still hoping that Williams can play on Sunday against the Cowboys.
Others who will not practice on Wednesday are running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and tight end George Kittle (vet day).
Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (groin), Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Marcell Harris (Achilles), safeties Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), and Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) will be limited.
