 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. 49ers second injury report: Jayron Kearse cleared for practice, 49ers Trent Williams returns

The Cowboys get an important defensive player back for the 49ers playoff game.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Yesterday the Dallas Cowboys got back some star players from the COVID list when Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith were cleared to practice after sitting out Week 18 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Today, another key player on defense was cleared to practice. Safety Jayron Kearse was cleared to practice.

The Cowboys are cognizant of his fitness level and plan to be smart about how much he practices going into the game.

Even though left tackle Tyron Smith was limited in yesterday’s practice as he still has the nagging ankle injury, head coach Mike McCarthy has no reservations about him playing on Sunday.

Cornerback, and special teams ace, Nahshon Wright was back at practice today, but had a very good reason for being out yesterday. Congrats are in order.

The 49ers also had good news today on the injury front. Tackle Trent Williams and running back Elijah Mitchell both returned to practice today.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2021 NFL Wild Card Round

View all 15 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...