Cowboys vs. 49ers second injury report: Jayron Kearse cleared for practice, 49ers Trent Williams returns

Yesterday the Dallas Cowboys got back some star players from the COVID list when Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith were cleared to practice after sitting out Week 18 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Today, another key player on defense was cleared to practice. Safety Jayron Kearse was cleared to practice.

Cowboys have activated safety Jayron Kearse from the COVID-19 reserve list. And no new additions to the list this morning — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 13, 2022

The Cowboys are cognizant of his fitness level and plan to be smart about how much he practices going into the game.

Cowboys “will be smart” with the number of reps S Jayron Kearse takes in today’s practice, coach Mike McCarthy said. “All indications are everything is good. I have no worries. But we’ll see how he gets through practice today.” Kearse dealt with hamstring injury before COVID-19. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 13, 2022

Even though left tackle Tyron Smith was limited in yesterday’s practice as he still has the nagging ankle injury, head coach Mike McCarthy has no reservations about him playing on Sunday.

Mike McCarthy isn't concerned about Cowboys LT Tyron Smith, who appeared on Wednesday's injury report as limited with knee/ankle ailments: "I have no reservations" about Smith. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 13, 2022

Cornerback, and special teams ace, Nahshon Wright was back at practice today, but had a very good reason for being out yesterday. Congrats are in order.

Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright rejoined the team today following the birth of his daughter. Every player on active roster is at practice. As expected, S Jayron Kearse returned from COVID-19. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 13, 2022

The 49ers also had good news today on the injury front. Tackle Trent Williams and running back Elijah Mitchell both returned to practice today.