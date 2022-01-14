NFL picks 2021: Wild Card Round Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks and analysis

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to host a Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Dallas finished the season with a 12-5 record after winning their final game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers are 10-7 on the season and made the playoffs by winning last Sunday.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as three-point favorites against the 49ers. The line has remained steady from earlier in the week. The folks over at FiveThirtyEight have the Cowboys at a 69% chance of winning, while ESPN has them at 64%.

You can follow the link here for the win percentages of every game of the Wild Card Round. You can also get a list of picks for all the games of Wild Card Weekend at this location.

As for the Cowboys game, let’s see what people are thinking.

CBS Sports The 49ers are the team nobody wanted to see in the playoffs. They are built to make a run. They are tough and can run the ball, which the Denver Broncos showed this season could be an issue for the Cowboys. The Dallas offense got back on track against the Eagles’ JV team last week, but this is a much tougher challenge with the 49ers defensive line coming off a dominant performance last week against the Rams. I think that will impact the Dallas passing game and Dak Prescott. I think this is the upset of the week. The 49ers will use their run game and pass rush while taking a few explosive shots to move on to the next round. Pick: 49ers 24, Cowboys 23

The 49ers bandwagon is getting full.

Pro Football Network In a matchup that will send a lot of 49ers and Cowboys fans down memory lane to the 1980s, this is a fascinating battle. The 49ers channel their offense through the ground game — the Cowboys have been susceptible to that type of attack. Dallas has allowed a 23rd-worst 4.5 yards per rush attempt and 100 or more rushing yards in 11 of their last 12 games. Meanwhile, the 49ers have been solid on defense in recent weeks. They have not allowed over 300 total yards since Week 14 and have held their last five opponents under 25 points. If they can hold the Cowboys to 24 or less, they have a real shot to win. The Cowboys’ offense looked great in Week 18, but don’t be fooled — they have not fixed their issues. The 49ers have a great shot to make the Divisional Round in this matchup. 49ers vs. Cowboys Prediction: 49ers 27, Cowboys 23

49ers bandwagon is tilting over.

Sporting News The Cowboys have the top-statistical offense in the NFL. Dak Prescott has playmakers to work with, and Micah Parsons has been dominant all season. So, what’s the problem? San Francisco matches up well, and the 49ers are healthy. Jimmy Garoppolo will be supported by a strong running game, and a Nick Bosa-led defense causes a few turnovers. San Francisco presses on to another classic matchup against the Packers in the divisional round. Pick: 49ers 28, Cowboys 26

It’s like every site is required to predict at least one upset, and this is the hot choice.

The Big Lead Jimmy Garoppolo put forth a heroic effort to even get here, leading a comeback win over the Rams in Week 18 despite a very damaged thumb. But the reason they needed the comeback effort in the first place was his poor play in the first three quarters. The Cowboys will not let San Francisco get away with that sort of performance, especially in Dallas. Kyle Shanahan’s run game will do a lot of damage but the opportunistic Cowboys secondary will gift Dak Prescott a short field at least once and the Niners’ secondary is not nearly good enough to contain Dallas’ talented wideout duo for a full 60 minutes. San Francisco will probably keep it close enough to be interesting but not enough to cover. Cowboys 34, 49ers 27

Ah, finally a Cowboys believer.