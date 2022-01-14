Poll: How confident are you entering Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys playoff game?

The playoffs are different. When the stakes are higher things naturally feel more intense and therefore the pressure is more tangible. As the Dallas Cowboys have marched through this season we have all felt some sense of drama, but given the lead that they had on the NFC East there was never any massive consequence to losing a game. That all changes on Sunday.

The fact that the Cowboys are playing the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason has added a touch of flair to things. Past is meeting present, with the future at stake, and only one team will get to add to their vault of wonderful memories.

Considering the fact that tension is a bit high, we thought we would simply ask the question: how you are feeling about this team at the moment? As it turns out, SB Nation Reacts users are feeling rather good about the Cowboys entering the Wildcard Round.

Entering last week the Cowboys were coming off of a frustrating loss to the Arizona Cardinals and a lot of people wanted to see how they would respond to it even in a “meaningless” game. Dallas took Saturday night in Philadelphia seriously and as a reward for their win even improved their playoff positioning (thanks to some help) which is the entire reason that they are hosting the 49ers in the first place.

Objectively speaking the Cowboys should be the favorites which has an inherent quality of confidence associated with it. They are the better team by record, playing at home, and have a better overall balance. Not to mention that San Francisco was literally trailing 17-0 at one point last week in what was an effective playoff game for them. They obviously wound up winning, but something about climbing out of a self-dug hole is hard to be 100% impressed by.

As is usually the case, though, not everybody is confident in this team. National members of the media have been all over the place throughout the week so much so that some might even now consider the Cowboys underdogs. It is rather insane.

Happy Friday to @KyleBrandt but literally nobody else from @gmfb pic.twitter.com/lDDOiDwU7N — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 14, 2022

To the victors go the spoils and the preferred narrative. Cheers to that being the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening.