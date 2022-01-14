 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. 49ers final injury report: Keanu Neal has been ruled out of playoff game

The injury report for the Cowboys against the 49ers is in.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys looked to be on their way to full health against the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card game on Sunday. Then Thursday happened and linebacker Keanu Neal was unable to go in the Cowboys padded practice. That is kind of an issue for the defense since Neal forms the trio of linebackers who take the bulk of the snaps on defense with Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch. Now he has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

As noted, everybody else looks good to go for the Cowboys as no other player received a game designation.

Safety Jayron Kearse has improved from his hamstring injury.

And Kearse is not lacking confidence in his upcoming battle with tight end George Kittle.

The full report.

Trent Williams, by all accounts, looks like he will play for the 49ers in the game.

As will most of the rest of the 49ers injured players.

