Cowboys vs. 49ers final injury report: Keanu Neal has been ruled out of playoff game

The Dallas Cowboys looked to be on their way to full health against the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card game on Sunday. Then Thursday happened and linebacker Keanu Neal was unable to go in the Cowboys padded practice. That is kind of an issue for the defense since Neal forms the trio of linebackers who take the bulk of the snaps on defense with Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch. Now he has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Cowboys LB Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game vs. 49ers. Everyone else on 53-man roster carries no game-status designation. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 14, 2022

As noted, everybody else looks good to go for the Cowboys as no other player received a game designation.

Safety Jayron Kearse has improved from his hamstring injury.

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse’s hamstring “looks good,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think the time away definitely helped him.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 14, 2022

And Kearse is not lacking confidence in his upcoming battle with tight end George Kittle.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse called 49ers TE George Kittle one of the best TEs in the NFL, if not the best, but added: “He has to go against me, too. I kind of get ticked off when I’m being asked Kittle this and Kittle that. He has to play me, too. We’ll see how that shakes out.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 14, 2022

The full report.

No Keanu Neal for Sunday, which leaves the Cowboys quite thin at linebacker - especially against a run game like this.



Big spot for Jayron Kearse & Donovan Wilson to step up. pic.twitter.com/MltMhGIxs3 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 14, 2022

Trent Williams, by all accounts, looks like he will play for the 49ers in the game.

All-Pro LT Trent Williams (elbow) is back on the practice field. He looks to be good to go for Sunday’s game. This practice is scheduled to be conducted at approximately walk-through speed before the #49ers head to Dallas this afternoon. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 14, 2022

As will most of the rest of the 49ers injured players.