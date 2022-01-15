5 movie quotes meant to inspire that could help lead the Cowboys to victory in the Wild Card Round

A little extra inspiration or motivation could go a long ways in leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon. While these two things comes in many forms, today we will take a look at a handful of movie quotes America’s Team could use and take to heart this week in order to give them a little boost of confidence against a pretty talented 49ers team.

#1 - Ed O’Neill in The Little Giants

“Tomorrow on that field it’s do or die, win or cry!” No words ring more true as it pertains to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s either win and advance in the playoffs or lose and go home with your tail tucked between your legs. It’s that simple. Hopefully it’s something Mike McCarthy and Company are stressing this week and the players are taking to heart. Otherwise, it’ll probably be yet another disappointing early exit for them in the postseason.

#2 - Martin Kove in The Karate Kid

“Strike first, strike hard, no mercy!” While this philosophy/mentality didn’t serve the Cobra Kai dojo very well in the movies back in the 80s, or in the more recent Netflix series, it could be exactly the kind of mindset the Cowboys need in the playoffs. If they can get out to an early lead and keep pounding away while showing no mercy, this team could be unstoppable. They have all of the talent they need at their disposal, however, they’ve never really played up to that talent level as of yet at any point this year. Maybe they can do that now that it’s win or go home.

#3 - Gene Hackman in Hoosiers

“Put your effort and concentration into playing to your potential, to be the best that you can be.” Effort and concentration has at times been the Cowboys own worst enemy this season. Lack of concentration has led to them being the most penalized team in the league, and while effort hasn’t has been as big of a problem, it’s an area they can still stand to improve upon in the playoffs. This is a team packed full of potential, but as mentioned earlier they have rarely played up to that potential. The time is here, and now, for them to hopefully be the best that they can be.

#4 - Kurt Russell in Miracle

“Great moments… are born from great opportunity. And that’s what you have here, tonight, boys.” The opportunity to be great is there for the Cowboys. They are one of the few, the lucky few, who are still alive in the postseason. It’s up to them now to finally live up to all that Super Bowl hype that seems to follow them year after year. This is a team that is built to win. To not only win, but to dominate. All the pieces are there. They just need to play complementary football in all three phases the game. If they can do that there’s no reason to believe the San Francisco 49ers or any other team can stand in their way.

#5 - Robert De Niro in Raging Bull

“I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am, let’s face it.” Regret. Disappointment. Hindsight. If the Cowboys want to avoid wondering about what could’ve been or feeling like a bum, they better throw all caution to the wind and do everything within their power to pound the 49ers into dust Sunday afternoon. There’s no next week or another game on the horizon this year. It’s one and done, do or die from here on out.