Cowboys news: Nick Bosa calls the Cowboys offensive tackles ‘beatable’

Nick’s big brother Joey wasn’t much of a factor in week two against the Cowboys, we’ll see if Nick can fare any better this week after speaking some bulletin board material.

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Ahead of Sunday’s bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said he respected the duo but isn’t fretting the task at hand. “I think they’re both very solid players,” Bosa said Thursday, via the team’s Twitter feed. “Obviously, Tyron’s had a Hall of Fame career, I think. And him and (49ers) Trent (Williams) have been the best tackles in the league for a long time. But they’re definitely beatable. There’s tape on them getting beat, and we’re trying to do the same. They’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup a lot this year and the past years, so, the game plan is to make them work.” Smith remains one of the top left tackles in the NFL when healthy. The future Hall of Famer is dealing with knee and ankle injuries but is expected to play Sunday. No tackle duo received a higher blocking ranking than Smith and Collins this season, per Pro Football Focus grades. Smith rated as the No. 2 tackle (behind the 49ers’ Williams) and Collins the No. 8 OT, among players with at least 600 blocking snaps, per PFF. However, Smith and Collins have missed a combined 11 games this season. And penalties have been an issue (as they have with seemingly the entire Dallas team), with Smith being flagged seven times and Collins eight.

Some much earned respect and accolades for some of the league’s best young stars.

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys guard Zack Martin, cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons made The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro first team. The Cowboys are one of five teams (Colts, Packers, Rams, Ravens) with three selections each. Punter Bryan Anger was a second-team All-Pro pick. Fellow Pro Bowler A.J. Cole (Raiders) made the first team. Parsons, the dynamic first-round draft pick who has boosted the Cowboys defense at linebacker and defensive end, is the first rookie defensive player in franchise history to make AP first-team All-Pro. Diggs is also a first-time All-Pro selection. The second-year cornerback led the league with 11 interceptions during the regular season.

Game day is right around the corner, get to know the Cowboys Wild Card opponent as we wait for kick-off.

While history can be fun or painful to dredge up, none of it will matter Sunday afternoon. Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin will all be watching the stars of today. The Cowboys’ 5-2 all-time record against San Francisco in the playoffs won’t propel them to victory on Sunday. No, this win will come down to the Dak Prescott‘s and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s of 2022. This one is about the 49ers, winners of seven of their last nine, and the Cowboys, winners of five of their last six. Two hot teams. One conclusion. As the biggest game in two years approaches, let’s get to know thy enemy a little better and break down this matchup. Know Thy Enemy Playoff Edition: Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers Once Dallas lost to Arizona two weeks ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Cowboys would be playing an NFC West team in round one. While most thought a rematch was imminent or possibly even a re-run of the last Dallas playoff opponent in the Rams, no one saw San Francisco coming. Yet here we are.

The Cowboys have one of the league’s best health situations heading into the Wild Card Weekend, however they will be without a key contributor on defense.

The Cowboys ruled out linebacker Keanu Neal for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Neal has chest and elbow injuries that limited him Wednesday and kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday. “He’s obviously struggling coming off the Philadelphia game,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said before practice, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. The team placed safety Israel Mukuamu on injured reserve Friday with his hamstring injury that limited him the first two practice days of the week. Every other player participated fully and no one except Neal has a designation. That means running back Tony Pollard (foot) and left tackle Tyron Smith (knee/ankle) are good to go. Pollard missed last week’s game, but in 15 games this season, he had 169 touches for 1,056 yards and two touchdowns.

Final notes and tidbits from around the team after the conclusion of their final full practice before game day.

FRISCO, Texas –It seems as though everyone is ready for this game to kick off. That’s the vibe coming from this facility, as the Cowboys inch toward this much-anticipated kickoff against San Francisco. That was on display Friday, as Jayron Kearse – fresh out of COVID-19 protocol and feeling healthy – discussed his matchup against 49ers tight end George Kittle. “Kittle’s a great tight end – one of the best tight ends in the league, if not the best,” Kearse said. “He does a lot of things in the pass game and the run game which is unique to a lot of tight ends, because you’ve got guys that’s either really good at run blocking or really good pass catchers.” San Francisco’s three-time Pro Bowl tight end has been one of the big talking points heading into this matchup. And while Kearse was sure to point out his ability, his competitive spirit also shined through. “I’m ready for the task, but he has to go against me, too,” Kearse said. “I kind of get ticked off when I’m being asked ‘Kittle this, Kittle that.’ He has to play me, too. So we’ll see how that shakes out.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : CowboysCast with Bobby Belt

: CowboysCast with Bobby Belt Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: Jersey Boyz with Dave Sturchio, Bret Ernst, and Keith Ernst

We also offer daily episodes of Dallas Cowboys Roundup where we give you that day’s latest headlines so that you always stay caught up. Consider it an audio version of the links, and every episode is 10 minutes or less so you can catch up in a hurry.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.