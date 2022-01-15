 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vikings ask permission to speak to Kellen Moore about head coach position

Another team wants to speak to a Cowboys coordinator about their head coaching job,

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It seems like the likelihood of the Dallas Cowboys retaining both their offensive and defensive coordinators grows smaller by the day. When you win in the NFL, other teams want to get in on that and they start raiding coaching staffs. Each day it seems like the Cowboys field another request to speak to either Dan Quinn or Kellen Moore about a head coaching position.

We’ve got another one today as the Minnesota Vikings have asked to speak to Moore about their head coaching position.

The Vikings recently fired head coach Mike Zimmer who has long ties to the Cowboys organization. In fact, his name has been floated in the press as a possible replacement for Dan Quinn should he leave for a head coaching job after the season is over. We’ve already noted that Quinn has received four requests for interviews.

This would be Moore’s third request and he has already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their open spot.

