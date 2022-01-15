Vikings ask permission to speak to Kellen Moore about head coach position

It seems like the likelihood of the Dallas Cowboys retaining both their offensive and defensive coordinators grows smaller by the day. When you win in the NFL, other teams want to get in on that and they start raiding coaching staffs. Each day it seems like the Cowboys field another request to speak to either Dan Quinn or Kellen Moore about a head coaching position.

We’ve got another one today as the Minnesota Vikings have asked to speak to Moore about their head coaching position.

Vikings requested permission to interview Cowboys’ OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2022

The Vikings recently fired head coach Mike Zimmer who has long ties to the Cowboys organization. In fact, his name has been floated in the press as a possible replacement for Dan Quinn should he leave for a head coaching job after the season is over. We’ve already noted that Quinn has received four requests for interviews.

This would be Moore’s third request and he has already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their open spot.