 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFC Wild Card Round playoff game live discussion: Eagles at Buccaneers

The NFL playoffs are here!

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

More playoffs! The Eagles face the Bucs.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...