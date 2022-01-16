NFC Wild Card Round playoff game live discussion: Eagles at Buccaneers

More playoffs! The Eagles face the Bucs.
This is an open thread for game chat.
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys vs 49ers: Writer predictions for Wild Card playoff matchup
- Cowboys vs. 49ers Wild Card Round: Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds
- Cowboys news: A script for a Cowboys win in the Wild Card game
- AFC Wild Card Round playoff game live discussion: Patriots at Bills
- Cowboys point/counterpoint: Why focusing on the 49ers running game may not be the best approach
- AFC Wild Card Round playoff game live discussion: Raiders at Bengals
Loading comments...