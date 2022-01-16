Cowboys vs. 49ers Wild Card Round: Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

Forget everything that has come before. This is the real season now, the NFL playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys come into the game as the third seed in the NFC and as such they get to host a home playoff game. Their opponent is an old rival in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers. These two franchises will renew acquaintances in the NFC playoffs for the first time since the mid-90s.

Dallas is coming off a bludgeoning of their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, but that game was a little bit of a throwaway as the Eagles did not play most of their starters. Still, the offense put up 51 points in an effort to regain their momentum heading into the playoffs. Now it’s for real as Dak Prescott and the rest of Kellen Moore’s charges need to keep up the scoring output.

Meanwhile, the Dallas defense under Dan Quinn needs to keep on doing what they have been doing and that is turning the opposition over. Micah Parsons and the rest of the gang will look to silence the 49ers running game and put the contest on the arm of Jimmy Garoppolo where they think they will have the advantage.

Cowboys vs. 49ers game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Jan 16th, 2022

Game time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: : CBS, Paramount +, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Westwood One: TBD SIRIUS: 82 (SF), 81 (Dal.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (SF), 226 (Dal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 827 (SF), 808 (Dal.)

Streaming: Fubo | CBS Sports | Paramount +

Cowboys record: (12-5)

49ers record: (10-7)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -3

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - 49ers 22

