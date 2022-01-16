 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. 49ers Wild Card Round game day live discussion

The Cowboys take on the 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: DEC 20 49ers at Cowboys Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s finally time, the Cowboys battle the 49ers in the playoffs.

This is an open thread for game chat.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2021 NFL Wild Card Round

View all 29 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...