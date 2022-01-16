 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. 49ers Wild Card Round game day live discussion IV

The Cowboys take on the 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

More thread for the Cowboys and the 49ers game.

This is an open thread for game chat.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 2021 NFL Wild Card Round

View all 32 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...