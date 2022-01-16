Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers inactives: Keanu Neal out, all relatively well for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are getting set to play against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are relatively healthy all things considered which is remarkable given that we are at the playoffs. Health is an unpredictable thing, but there are precautions that sometimes work out. Thankfully we are going to get to see a game between two teams at full strength.

While the Cowboys and 49ers each have most of their players available to them there are of course a few that they will be without. Here are the game’s full inactives:

As noted the Cowboys have what is essentially their full set of starters available to them. Obviously Michael Gallup tore his ACL two weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals, but outside of him they are ready to roll. The 49ers have Trent Williams back which is important for them.

It is almost time. This is what we have all been waiting for. Let’s go.