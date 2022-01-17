3 biggest disappointments from the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season

Ouch! The 2021 season will probably go down as one of the most disappointing in the history of the Dallas Cowboys organization. This is one of the more complete and talented rosters the Cowboys have fielded probably since their Super Bowl winning teams back in the 90s, which makes the way the season ended all the more gut-wrenching.

While focusing on more of the positive aspects in 2021 for the Cowboys may help get us out of any funk we are currently in, rehashing some the disappointments can help us better understand what the future may hold. That’s exactly what we will attempt to do today because despite Dallas’ early postseason exit, the future still looks bright for this team.

Penalties and mental mistakes

It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys were the most penalized team in 2021 and ended up having the second most penalty yards in the league. Penalties, of course, will happen throughout the season, but the majority of the Cowboys penalties were pre-snap ones that were nothing more than mental mistakes because of lack of focus. This ended up being their downfall in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers. It was something that plagued them the entire season and once again reared its ugly head when it mattered most in the postseason. To make matters worse, the lack of accountability from the coaches and players alike is concerning moving forward in the future.

Connor Williams

Availability made Connor Williams a key member of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line in 2020, but even that couldn’t save him from what turned out to be a disappointing contract year for him in 2021. Sadly, the Cowboys starting left guard played below expectations this year. He not only ended up losing his starting job to Connor McGovern for a few games, although it didn’t last, but he also ended up being one of the more penalized players in the league. The amount of laundry that ended up being thrown because of him put the team in unfavorable down and distances too many times. And if that wasn’t enough, he was inconsistent in his blocking. The Cowboys offensive line didn’t play well overall, but Williams was a problem.

Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore may be one of the one of the hotter names circulating right now for teams looking for their next head coach, but that doesn’t necessarily mean 2021 wasn’t a disappointing season for him. The Cowboys offense may be ranked as one of the best in just about every category, but with the amount of weapons he had at his disposal it still wasn’t good enough. He really lacked consistency as a play-caller this season and struggled to get his playmakers more involved. This really should’ve been a pick your poison type of offense this year where if one player was covered someone else should be open. That sadly wasn’t the case. He had his moments, but overall we were probably all left wanting more.