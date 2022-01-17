Report: Broncos contingent to fly to Dallas to interview Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore for head coach

With the season now officially over the Dallas Cowboys have only the future to focus on. Things like free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft will soon occupy the attention of the Dallas Brain Trust, but there are other people with other important things to take care of. Some of those people are the two coordinators currently operating under Mike McCarthy.

We have been tracking the status of both defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and all of the teams that have requested to interview them for head coach openings. One of the teams who has expressed interest in both is the Denver Broncos, and they are so interested that they are reportedly sending a group of people to DFW to sit down with Quinn and Moore about the job.

A Denver Broncos contingent will be flying to Dallas to hold back-to-back Tuesday interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their head coach position, source said. Broncos GM George Paton among those making trip. He and Quinn worked together in Miami. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

Obviously it is notable that the Broncos would fly out to interview Quinn and Moore, a move that seemingly suggests they are rather serious about one of them as their potential new head coach. Dan Quinn has long been rumored to be the favorite for this particular job so it stands to reason that things could become official sooner rather than later.

Ultimately it appears more likely than not that Dan Quinn will be somewhere else in 2022.

[UPDATE]: On the subject of potential coaching changes the Cowboys could see another. There is an open offensive coordinator position on a team that has silver helmets with blue on them, but it is the Carolina Panthers that we are talking about.

Incidentally the Panthers are coached by Matt Rhule who many wanted to be the Cowboys head coach two years ago. Rhule has been in some hot water lately in Carolina and needs to reportedly hire a “rockstar” offensive coordinator to save his job. He is going to interview current Dallas Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo for the role.