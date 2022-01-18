2022 NFL Draft: The Dallas Cowboys officially hold the 24th overall pick

With the season now officially over for the Dallas Cowboys all focus has now shifted towards the offseason and all of the planning that comes with it. Over the next few months we will go through free agency and all of the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft where Dallas will hopefully add players to be the difference that wasn’t on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

As the Cowboys have now had their season end, their draft position is officially locked in. The Dallas Cowboys will officially pick 24th in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It will be very difficult for the Cowboys to top last year’s first-round pick in Micah Parsons, but to be fair he was someone who they took at number 12 overall (after trading back from number 10).

Who do you want to see the Dallas Cowboys take at number 24?

What position should they address?