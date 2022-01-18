2022 Dallas Cowboys Free Agency: Full list of players set to hit free agency

The season is over for the Dallas Cowboys which means that the next one has already begun. Over the next few months there will be plenty of changes to this team and its roster as they hope to improve in the name of somber January days being a thing of the past.

While the 2022 NFL Draft (where the Cowboys hold the 24th overall pick by the way) is a headlining event of the offseason, so is free agency. The Cowboys are not exactly big spenders during that part of the acquisition period, but they do tend to make it a priority to keep their own guys that they do not want to live without.

As the dust settles on the 2021 season Dallas is going to have to start making some difficult decisions when it comes to their pending free agents. Players like Randy Gregory, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz are all set to hit the market and not everyone can be retained.

2022 Dallas Cowboys free agents

Also up for a new deal is Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger. He turned in a great season for the Cowboys punting the ball and is likely someone that they will want to bring back, but there is obviously a cost to everything.

Who do you want to see the Cowboys bring back? Who are you fine letting walk away?

Let free agency speculation begin.