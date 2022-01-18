Cowboys news: Stephen Jones is confident Mike McCarthy will return for 2022

Cowboys management seems like they are sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022.

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones all but ended any speculation about coach Mike McCarthy’s job status on Monday. Asked by 105.3 The Fan in Dallas a day after the Cowboys’ season ended with a wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers whether he was confident McCarthy would continue to lead the team in 2022, Jones said, “Absolutely. Very confident.” ... In the past, Jerry Jones said one of his bigger regrets was firing Chan Gailey after two seasons in the late 1990s. Gailey went 18-14 and made the playoffs in 1998-99 with a roster that was in decline after a Super Bowl run. The Cowboys went 5-11 in three straight seasons after Gailey’s dismissal. McCarthy has an 18-15 regular-season record in two seasons, including a 12-5 mark in 2021 that was good enough to win the NFC East. After the loss to the 49ers, McCarthy had a brief conversation with the Joneses. “I don’t have any concerns,” McCarthy said of his future. “I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of my football team.”

Let the free agency frenzy of speculation begin for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys FA target No. 3: Stephon Gilmore Stephon Gilmore was the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He then went to New England where he played from 2017 through 2020 before being traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. No matter where he’s been, one thing remains true in regards to Gilmore — he’s one of the absolute best cover corners in the NFL. In his career, he has played un 132 games with 27 interceptions, 116 pass defenses, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He has missed several games over the past two seasons and will be 32 when the 2022 NFL Season starts but Dallas needs a veteran corner who can lock down an opposing No. 1 wideout if they ever want to start winning postseason games. Gilmore can offer that.

The post-mortems have begun.

The third-seeded Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason following a 23-17 defeat in the NFC wild-card game to the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and members of the team said it was a game they expected to win in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium. They didn’t. And it’s because nobody beats the Cowboys like the Cowboys. “Extraordinarily disappointed. Very disappointed,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the loss, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. It was followed by quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and McCarthy all sharing similar remarks. “When you play for the Dallas Cowboys, you understand it’s Super Bowl or nothing. Having the team we have, having the brotherhood, the camaraderie, the full team talent, great coaches, we definitely underachieved,” Prescott said, per Machota. “And it sucks, point blank.” McCarthy added: “This is going to sting for a long time.”

The actions of some fans has become a story.

Stephen Jones, Dallas’s executive vice president and the son of owner Jerry Jones, appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday. He was not happy with what he saw from some of his team’s fans at Sunday’s game. “That’s just unfortunate. That’s not the way I see our fans,” Jones said. “I think we’re class acts. I just think there’s no place for things like that. I understand being frustrated, but I don’t understand throwing things onto the field where people can get injured. There’s just no place for that.” Jones’s comments are odds with quarterback Dak Prescott’s surprising takeaway from Sunday’s incident. After the loss, when informed that fans were throwing items at the officials and not Cowboys players, Prescott threw support behind them. “Credit to them, then,” he said. “The fans felt the same way as us. I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out.”

Too many mistakes and poor time management killed this team.

Delay of game after a fake punt puts Cowboys behind the chains on a critical drive For all of the grief that special teams coordinator John Fassel got leading up to this week, his unit played by far the best ball for the Cowboys in this one. That included Bryan Anger’s surprise pass to C.J. Goodwin to pick up 16 yards and a first down on fourth and five early in the fourth quarter. Then Mike McCarthy and Fassel tried to pull off the trickeration that caused McCarthy to burn a timeout just three weeks ago against the Cardinals. The punt team stayed on the field and hurried up to the line, but Kyle Shanahan didn’t call a timeout. Then Dallas brought out their offense to run a play, but it took too long to get everything set. It looked as if Prescott snapped the ball right as the play clock hit zero, which usually results in no penalty given the NFL’s antiquated method for judging delay of game penalties. But in a rare occasion, the flag was thrown this time and Dallas got a delay of game penalty. That made it impossible for the Cowboys’ struggling offense to convert a first down, and they ended up settling for a field goal. Greg Zuerlein, who was perfect on the day, banged it through for three points but this drive could have been much more if they got the ball snapped in time.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : CowboysCast with Bobby Belt

: CowboysCast with Bobby Belt Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: Jersey Boyz with Dave Sturchio, Bret Ernst, and Keith Ernst

We also offer daily episodes of Dallas Cowboys Roundup where we give you that day’s latest headlines so that you always stay caught up. Consider it an audio version of the links, and every episode is 10 minutes or less so you can catch up in a hurry.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.