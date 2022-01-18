Dallas Cowboys roster news: 13 players signed to reserve/future list

The dust is settling on the season for the Dallas Cowboys and so begin their preparations for 2022. Over the coming months the Cowboys will make a number of changes to their organization and will adjust the roster in a number of different ways. That process began on Tuesday morning as the team announced players that were signed to the reserve/future list.

T Isaac Alarcon

LB Devante Bond

CB Kyron Brown

TE Ian Bunting

T Aviante Collins

S Tyler Coyle

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Robert Foster

RB JaQuan Hardy

C Braylon Jones

RB Nick Ralston

WR Brandon Smith

RB Ito Smith

We know that the Cowboys have the 24th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft at their disposal and that is of course just one resource for them to use as far as offseason construction goes. Dallas is notoriously shy when it comes to free agency so don’t hold your breath there, but perhaps this year will be slightly different.

Our friends at Behind The Steel Curtain give a brief explanation of a reserve/futures contract: