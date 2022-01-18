Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for comments about referees

The Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday afternoon and when they did their season officially ended. As you can imagine emotions have been running high ever since.

Tempers were flaring for the Cowboys themselves as they dealt with the cold reality of yet another year ending in a bitter loss. Surprisingly among them was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who not only blamed officials in the aftermath of the defeat, but also had a disparaging remark about them.

Prescott was asked on Sunday night about debris that was being thrown onto the field by upset fans. When it was clarified for him that fans were throwing these things at officials he said “credit to them” which caught a lot of people by surprise. Dak has always been incredibly polished when speaking publicly so for him to say something so out of character, granted with emotions running high, was called out by many.

A little over 48 hours after the season ended QB1 officially released an apology by way of a few tweets.

I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday.



I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.



The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

Onward.