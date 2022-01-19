Cowboys rookie DL Chauncey Golston and WR Brandon Smith will have offseason ankle surgery

With the Cowboys season ending, the reports of guys getting their offseason surgeries have already started to trickle out. In his end of the year press conference, Mike McCarthy told the media that two rookies will both be scheduled for ankle surgery on Thursday. Rookie DL Chauncey Golston and practice squad WR Brandon Smith will both get procedures done on their ankles.

Golston, a 2021 third-round pick out of Iowa, had a solid first season for the Cowboys, playing as a rotational defensive end in Dan Quinn’s defense. Golston, a 6-foot-5, 270-lb linemen, saw action at both defensive end and along the interior at different points of the season. He finished his freshman campaign with one sack, 32 tackles, and four quarterback hits.

Brandon Smith, a UDFA also out of Iowa, did not see any game action in 2021, and spent the entire season on the practice squad. With the current state of the receiving room, there’s a chance Smith will get a chance to battle for a roster spot during the upcoming offseason. McCarthy also updated the media with the information that upcoming free agent WR Michael Gallup has yet to get surgery on his ACL that he tore against the Arizona Cardinals back in week 17.

The way the season ended was brutal, but we hope that everyone dealing with injuries get’s fixed, healed up, and is ready for Oxnard by the time 2022 Dallas Cowboys training camp rolls around.