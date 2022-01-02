Cowboys vs. Cardinals Week 17 (2022): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

This week, the Dallas Cowboys head into their game assured of a playoff berth, and the same can be said of their opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. It is from there that the similarities end. The Cowboys are fighting for playoff seeding and are riding high on a four-game win streak. The Cardinals are trying to retake the lead in the NFC West but have dropped three games in a row.

Dallas exploded offensively last week in the 56-14 beating of their division rival, the Washington Football Team. The hope is that it was a ‘get right’ game for an offense that had been having issues before. Dak Prescott played his best game in a while in the win and the offense functioned like a well-oiled machine. With so much talent on that side of the ball, it was more in line with what was expected, although scoring 42 points before halftime is never expected. Can the offense carry that over this week against a better football team?

On defense, the Cowboys just keep dominating. The total turnaround on that side of the ball under Dan Quinn has been nothing short of miraculous. Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence and company are animals; so much so that Parsons is the lion and Diggs is the eagle. We’ll see how that wild kingdom does on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Jan 2nd, 2022

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | SIRIUS: 121 (Az.), 135 (Dal.)| XM: 385 (Az.), 230 (Dal.) | SXM App: 800 (Az.), 808 (Dal.)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (11-4)

Cardinals record: (10-5)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -6.5

Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Cardinals 20

Enemy blog: Revenge of the Birds

Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys

Facebook: Please Like us!

Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!

Apple users subscribe right here.

Spotify users subscribe right here.

Don’t forget to leave a rating and write a review!