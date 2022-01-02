Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals inactives: James Conner officially out for Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play their last regular-season game of the season at AT&T Stadium today, but the playoffs await and at least one more contest will be held there before it is all said and done.

Today’s game is a bit of a fork in the road for the Cowboys and their playoff hopes as another win sends them down a different path than a loss. Such is life in the NFL. It will certainly be helpful for Dallas that they are basically at the highest level of health they have been all season while the Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a few different issues. Here is the game’s full inactives list:

As you can see the Cowboys are relatively healthy but the Cardinals are missing some notable players. James Conner is officially inactive after being a game-time decision.

At the time of this post’s publishing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams are both struggling as well across the NFC so this could be quite the day for the Cowboys.

It is almost time for kickoff.